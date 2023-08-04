I’ve been in the newspaper business for more than 65 years, and for the most part it’s been a bittersweet experience. Stretched out in some form of measurement, it’s probably been more sweet than bitter.
But being a newspaperman wasn’t my goal or intention. I didn’t plan on it, and I wasn’t prepared for it. There was never a journalism school, and I didn’t follow in the footsteps of somebody else in the family.
I became a newspaperman because I was getting hungry and because a kind publisher in Kingsport, Tennessee, thought he detected a raw potential in a young man from Owensboro, Kentucky.
“Where did you go to journalism school, Dave?’ Betty Elam asked me that first day in the newsroom of the Kingsport Times-News.
“Oh,” I stammered. “I’ve never been to journalism school.”
“Well,” she continued in a way that was both irritating and embarrassing, “what newspaper did you work for before you came here?”
“None,” I answered. “My only association with a newspaper was when I delivered them as a young boy.”
Bill Freehoff, the city editor at that time, was sitting nearby and couldn’t help but hear the conversation between myself and Elam, the Society editor. Bill knew a little about my background, the circumstances under which I was hired and the fact that I barely knew how to spell newspaperman.
“Don’t let her get to you, Dave,” Bill said in hushed tones after calling me over to his desk. “Just stick with it, and you’ll eventually get the hang of this business.” I wasn’t sure at that exact moment, and I was less sure a few minutes later when the state police post called about a fatal traffic accident on the highway between Kingsport and Bristol, Tennessee.
“Grab a camera from Burgess and go handle that for me, Dave,” Freehoff said.
Bob Burgess, the staff photographer, was in the darkroom at the time and had the only camera that was in working order. The other was somewhere being repaired.
“Hey Bob,” I said through the closed darkroom door. “Mr. Freehoff wants me to cover a fatal accident, and I need your camera.”
“Do you know how to use a camera?” Burgess asked upon opening the door.
“Never had one in my hand,” I answered.
“Great,” Burgess said in a very hurting way. “They hire a guy who’s never taken a picture and never written a news story.”
It was a 4x5 Graflex press camera, and it was big, bulky, difficult and intimidating. A two-minute crash course by Burgess in taking wreck pictures was not nearly enough.
So there I was at the scene of a terrible accident. Three people were dead, and two others were critically injured. I didn’t know what to ask the Trooper, and he didn’t want to be asked anything in the first place.
Needless to say, the photography crash course proved useless, the trooper didn’t want to be bothered, and I was sick at my stomach from being in the near presence of three mangled bodies. The only other dead bodies I had seen until that time were those of my dad and grandfather.
Back at the office I sat at my desk in a near mummified state. Scared and humiliated. I felt more useless than a lawnmower at the South Pole. I did manage to get a piece of paper in the old Royal typewriter, but the words wouldn’t come. The words, I felt, would never come.
Bill Freehoff quickly recognized my misery and came to my rescue in a way I never expected.
“Look Dave,” he again spoke in hushed tones, “there’s a newsstand over on Main Street. They sell newspapers from Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga, along with other cities. Pick up two or three of them, go back to your place and look for stories about automobile accidents. Study those stories until they are practically memorized, and then come back here and write your story. And always remember the five Ws of journalism — who, what, when, where and why.”
It wasn’t journalism or story theft. It was a learning process — learning words and ways to put them together. It was using the skills of others to develop skills.
Life is a learning process. In journalism, a student learns from a professor. The professor, in turn, sometimes uses the sample writings of others to help get their job done.
At any rate, I did what Mr. Freehoff suggested, and the following morning my very first bylined story came out on the front page, “By Dave McBride, Times-News staff writer.”
And so it began.
