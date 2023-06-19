The sun was shining throughout Owensboro on Sunday as families celebrated with their loved ones on Father’s Day.
For the Sims family, who were taking a break in Smothers Park from riding bicycles, it was a chance to continue an annual tradition.
“About 10 years ago, I turned my life over to the Lord and did that through faith and fitness,” said Vicki Sims, daughter of Robert Sims and sister of David Sims. “I wanted to get healthy, so I started walking, riding my bike through Shaped By Faith (with Theresa Rowe).”
Eventually, Vicki Sims began exercising with Robert Sims every Father’s Day through walking and riding — something that’s continued since.
“It just kind of expanded, and we rode and walked, and now we get food,” she said. “Now David has started coming. ... It’s a family tradition.”
“We’re just glad to be able to do it,” David Sims said.
“... I love doing it,” Robert Sims said. “... I love to go on sharing (this moment) till whenever (for even) 10 more (years).”
Owensboro resident David Sugg spent Sunday morning with his 3-year old son, Jude, playing at Legion Park.
Sugg described becoming a father as “a blessing.”
“(My son) keeps you grounded, you know?” he said. “The sweeter things in life you get to enjoy.”
Sugg, who came from a family of one brother and two sisters, came to Legion Park as a child and enjoys sharing a place from his childhood with his own son, while also finding solace in what can be an emotional time of the year.
“It’s our day. … It’s a special day for us, definitely,” he said. “My father passed a while back, so it really brings a pleasant meaning to the day again.”
Others were also out with family members who have made a big influence on their lives such as the Crume family — which included father Jason Crume, his daughters — Daphne, 16, and LaTasha, 23 — and his 4-year-old granddaughter
Gracelin Wyatt.
Gracelin’s father — Stuart Wyatt — was FaceTiming with the family from the United Kingdom as Jason Crume pushed Gracelin on the swings at the Lazy Dayz Playground.
For the Crume sisters, spending time with their father has been more purposeful since the passing of their mother, Crystal, in November 2021.
“When our mom died, we kind of realized how much it means to be around our family.” LaTasha Crume said, “So we spent the whole weekend with (our dad).”
“(We’re) basically just making more memories,” Daphne Crume said.
Jason Crume said “it means a lot” to see his daughters and granddaughter and looks forward to making up for lost time.
“When (Daphne and LaTasha) were growing up, I built power lines so I was gone months at a time,” he said. “I missed out on a lot, … so it means a lot.”
He is happy to be present for Gracelin Wyatt and having his daughters by his side.
“It’s just making memories and (cherishing) every moment of it,” he said.
A common theme among those out enjoying the day was how Father’s Day helps reinforce the importance of family.
“It’s really special. Dad does everything for us,” David Sims said. “We try to spend as much time with Mom and Dad as we can.”
