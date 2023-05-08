The rain and thunder Sunday didn’t stop the Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 696 from celebrating the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall making its third visit in Owensboro over the weekend.
The wall, built by Jack and Kathy Mattingly of Harrodsburg to honor Kentucky’s 1,105 soldiers who died fighting in Vietnam, travels across the Commonwealth between March and November.
So far this year, the wall has been in Hodgenville in LaRue County, will be in Harrodsburg at the end of this month, and will be at the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame in Lexington in September among other stops.
It was in Owensboro from Friday to Sunday.
“People (reach out) and call up stating they are having the event, and I say: ‘You pick a date and time and we’ll see if we got those dates open,’ ” Jack Mattingly said. “Once they pick an event and a date, we’re committed.”
Jack Mattingly said the wall always draws a good crowd when it’s in Owensboro.
“It’s outstanding. It’s awesome,” he said. “(Owensboro) is very veteran-oriented.”
Jack Mattingly, who served in the Vietnam War as a Marine, said the purpose of the traveling entity is to help tell the stories of those who passed on.
“I was a door gunner in Vietnam and we brought in people that (were) about ready to die … and they would ask me to promise them that I would tell their mothers and fathers, their kids and all that they loved them,” he said. “I didn’t know who they (were). I didn’t know how to do that. I carried that for (years).”
Kathy Mattingly encouraged him to visit the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a smaller replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., when it made an appearance in Kentucky. That’s when the idea for the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall was born.
“We came to the conclusion that we needed to build a wall … (and) I can take it around the state of Kentucky and tell the friends and family that every single name on that wall, before they died, they wanted to tell you that they loved you,” Jack Mattingly said.
Kathy Mattingly said visiting the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall and starting this project was a way to help Jack Mattingly work through his post-traumatic stress disorder. It has also helped bring them closer together.
“I knew he had to face his demon and that’s why when I took him to go down and touch that wall, that was the start of his healing,” she said. “Because of that, I have joined every organization that he has. I have been right beside him.”
The wall can also be used as an educational tool.
“If they hadn’t lost their lives for our freedom, then we wouldn’t have the privilege of walking around out here,” said Judy Knight of Owensboro, whose late husband, Kenneth, was an Army veteran of the Korean War.
Knight, 78, visited the wall previously when it came into town and made it a point to bring her grandchildren with her.
“They just need to know (the people who) fought for our freedom,” she said.
“(Schools) may bring up the Vietnam War for 10 or 15 minutes in a school year,” Jack Mattingly said. “We have gone into schools and given seminars about the history of the Vietnam War. And (for) young kids and high school kids, it’s unreal how many questions they have. They wanna know.
“We’ve had parents bring younger kids to the wall and want us to explain the Vietnam War to their kids, in which we do. It’s a healing,” he said.
Linwood Bowen, who served in the Army during Vietnam, said the wall is therapeutic.
“I think it brings a lot of these guys together and share their feelings and emotions, which it should be,” Bowen, 79, said. “... I think it’s one thing that relieves some of the pain. It’s very important. It brings out a lot.”
