The rain and thunder Sunday didn’t stop the Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 696 from celebrating the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall making its third visit in Owensboro over the weekend.

The wall, built by Jack and Kathy Mattingly of Harrodsburg to honor Kentucky’s 1,105 soldiers who died fighting in Vietnam, travels across the Commonwealth between March and November.

