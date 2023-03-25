The Daviess County High School gym was full of cheering and music on Friday as staff and students gathered for a Renaissance Rally.
Krystal Phelps, biology teacher and Renaissance coordinator at DCHS, said the program is through Jostens and was created to help enhance different aspects of high school life.
“The idea is to boost school culture and morale,” Phelps said. “It’s student-centered and recognizes and achievements of students.”
Friday’s rally was intended for students to have fun and develop pride for their school.
“Part of the program is to hold a Renaissance Rally,” Phelps said. “We’re trying to revamp the program at the school after COVID.”
DCHS only had one rally this year, but Phelps is hoping to do two next year.
“We want to recognize achievements that can get overlooked,” she said. “No achievement is too small. The students are important and vital to this school and we want them to feel important.”
The Renaissance Rally is just one aspect of the program, though.
“It’s not just a rally, it’s a mindset,” Phelps said. “We have all kinds of activities through the year.”
Phelps said students have played capture the flag inside of the school, and a group of students will gather one Friday a month for “High Five Friday,” where they will stand at the entrance of the school and give students and staff high fives as they walk inside.
“We are fortunate to have students who are supportive of each other and the accomplishments of their peers,” she said.
The energy after the rally was what Phelps described as “heightened.”
The rally consisted of a DCHS version of “The Masked Singer” reality TV show. Freshman Ellie Rue and sophomore Nathan Goins were crowned the winners of the school competition.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@karahwilson19
