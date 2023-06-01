The River City Bike & Tattoo Expo is coming to the Owensboro Convention Center on Friday and Saturday.
They’re expecting 15 custom bike shops from more than half a dozen states.
It’s a shame Henry F. Pardon won’t be there.
Pardon built what is believed to have been Owensboro’s first motorcycle back in 1902 when he was 14 years old.
And he wrote the book on biking in Owensboro for many years after that.
I got to meet him in 1976, two years before his death at 87.
Pardon was, by his own admission, a terror in 1902, buzzing through Owensboro at speeds up to 35 mph on that little home-built motorcycle — a bicycle with an engine on the back.
He said the horses went crazy when he went past.
And more than once, he had his path blocked by an angry farmer who didn’t want that infernal contraption coming past his farm.
The city had no speed limits then.
No traffic signals. No stop signs. And only a few blocks of asphalt.
And potholes were worse then than they are today.
In 1906, Pardon opened Owensboro’s first motorcycle dealership at 214 E. Third St., across from the courthouse, and began racing his Indian motorbikes as a way to advertise them.
By 1913, he had added Harley-Davidson bikes.
It was 1910, he said, before bikes had a back seat.
That’s basically when women began riding, at least in these parts.
One year, the Owensboro Messenger ran a front-page story about city police blasting away at Pardon as he came roaring through town late at night without a headlight.
They had no cars or motorcycles to chase him.
So they just started shooting.
But Pardon got away unscratched.
In 1914, he entered the toughest motorcycle race ever staged in Kentucky and Indiana — a 600-mile endurance contest from Louisville past Mammoth Cave to Hopkinsville, up to Henderson, through Evansville to Vincennes, Indiana, and back to Louisville.
But torrential rains on dirt roads were more than the machines could handle.
“I was the only one who made it to Mammoth Cave,” Pardon said.
Until the rain hit, he said, the bikers had been blazing along at 60 to 70 mph.
On dirt roads.
When he wasn’t racing or selling bikes, Pardon turned to stunt work at area fairs.
“I could ride so good, I climbed from the seat up onto the handlebars and straddled them going down the road,” he said.
Through all that, he was proud to say, “I never broke a bone.”
You could say that Pardon was the father of motorcycling in Owensboro.
And it’s a shame he can’t be here this weekend to see how motorcycles have evolved.
