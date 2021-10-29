OMG!con, the anime, cosplay and gaming convention, will return to Owensboro this weekend after a 16-month hiatus.
The two-day convention will take place at the Owensboro Convention Center from 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Erin Shannon, director of sales for TownePlace Suites and event manager for OMG!con, is looking forward to being part of the festivities for the first time.
“I have not been to OMG!con yet,” Shannon said. “This will be my first year. I’m really excited to see what OMG!con is all about. It’s been in existence for 15 years. I’ve heard so many great things about it. The board staff — they’re wonderful human beings who have a great passion for it.”
Originally starting out as a small convention in Paducah in 2006, the convention made the move to Owensboro in 2014, which has grown to attract folks from within and over state lines.
Considered one of the largest conventions in town, OMG!con was originally planned for June but was canceled due health and safety concerns in regard to the ongoing pandemic. It was expected that there would have been over 4,000 attendees.
Shannon jumped on board with the convention in 2019 when the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau reached out to her to establish a pin point person in the area.
“They said that everyone that was running the OMG!con … live out of town,” Shannon said. “And they said that it would be really great to have someone in Owensboro jump on board to help put some of those pieces together and be a connection. I know a lot of people in Owensboro, so … it just made sense to me …. I’ve been kind of like a mediator for them.”
While she was not able to experience the event yet, Shannon is looking forward to finally seeing what the convention is all about.
“While I’ve been hearing what all I’m going to expect, I really don’t know until I show up and get to witness it for myself,” Shannon said.
Shannon comes from the comic book world and became fascinated with part of Comic Con conventions.
“...I found myself wandering down Artists’ Alley,” Shannon said. “(I) really started to love the stories from the people that I heard going through Artists’ Alley and I started buying a lot of their independent comics or even the bigger named ones. I got into the art.”
Shannon said that the convention this weekend will be smaller compared to previous years, with an expected attendance of about 500 people.
“Since this is a mini-con and not a three-day show, it’s going to be way scaled back,” Shannon said. “I won’t be able to see the full con until next year.”
The convention will include a “Viewing Room,” where fans can watch some of their favorite shows and movies throughout the two-day convention. Some titles include “The Book of Bantorra,” “Black Butler,” “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,” “Flying Witch,” and “Ultraman 80.”
Other programming at the event will consist of arcade games, a costume contest, video game tournaments, over 100 board and card table games, and “Magic: The Gathering,” “Pokémon,” and “Yu-Gi-Oh” tournaments.
A parade on Elm Street is also set to take place at 5 p.m Oct. 30.
A “Hocus Pocus” Halloween-themed ball is also planned at 9 p.m. Oct. 30, featuring a night of dancing, hors d’oeuvres, beverages and cash bar, with music from DJ Chad Day from Have A Nice Day Mobile Entertainment.
While Shannon admits that there can be some stigma attached to anime, she sees the appeal and notes that it’s for everyone to enjoy.
“Anime has so many different things to offer,” Shannon said. “There are things for children, there are things for adults — but really, it’s just a safe place for individuals who like things of all nerdy spectrums to come and feel like they have a space.”
Local people fond of the Halloween-world will also be part of the event, including Payton Ford, owner and operator of the Halloween-themed store Ghostly Productions and his team will help out with decor of the ball, while local filmmakers P.J. Starks and Erik Huskisson of Blood Moon Pictures will be having a viewing of their most recent film “13 Slays Till X-Mas,” along with a seminar about producing indie horror movies.
Josh McIntosh, a graffiti mural artist from Evansville and owner of Hustle Arts, LLC., will also be in attendance.
Shannon said that the convention typically has a large economic impact on the city. While it may not draw the revenue like in previous years due to scaling back, Shannon simply wants to let people know that the convention has not been put to the wayside.
“For the larger three-day con, that brings in roughly $300,000 into the city of Owensboro,” Shannon said. “That, in itself, is huge for a three-day event. However, that’s at a larger scale with 3,000 to 5,000 attendees. So, this one is a smaller one so we’re obviously not going to be bringing in quite as much money. But, this year is just to make sure people know that we’re still here and that we’re still planning a bigger one in 2022.”
Shannon said that TownePlace Suites will be partnering with The Brew Bridge for the brewery’s trolly service to transport the hotel’s guests back and forth to and from the event at no charge.
The Brew Bridge will also be selling three specialty cocktails in honor of the event, with a portion of the proceeds going towards the OMG!con’s non-profit.
Shannon is hoping people are inclined to attend, especially to those that may feel left out.
“There are those quiet, shy people who just don’t feel like they fit in. This con is for them,” Shannon said. “It’s a space for artists. It’s a space for those people that don’t have a proper space. “My hopes are that everyone has a wonderful time and gets to remember what OMG!con is all about ….”
Tickets are available now at OwensboroCenter.com and will be sold at the door for $20 for the convention and $30 for the convention and ball respectively.
As per COVID protocols, proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test result are required; at least 72 hours. The convention center also requires masks be worn inside the facility.
For more information, visit omgcon.com or info@omgcon.com.
