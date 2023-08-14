A crowd gathered inside the parish hall Sunday evening at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church to pay tribute to agriculture and individuals who work to make their communities stronger as part of the 19th annual Rural Life Celebration.

The event first began in 2003 at the Owensboro Sportscenter as an idea of the late John McRaith, bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro from 1982 to 2009.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.