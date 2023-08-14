A crowd gathered inside the parish hall Sunday evening at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church to pay tribute to agriculture and individuals who work to make their communities stronger as part of the 19th annual Rural Life Celebration.
The event first began in 2003 at the Owensboro Sportscenter as an idea of the late John McRaith, bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro from 1982 to 2009.
“The meaning of this whole thing was (McRaith) wanted to get the rural community and have a celebration,” said Bill Brey, a Whitesville farmer and chairman for the Rural Life Committee. “We just love (having) it every year to get together and honor people.”
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, the event returned last year at the Owensboro Convention Center. The decision was made this year to move to a location closer to the farming community.
“(The committee) wanted to try a new locale, and obviously Whitesville is primarily agricultural,” said Fr. Brian Roby, pastor at St. Mary of the Woods. “So we became the first pick to host the annual event.”
Roby said agriculture remains a “strong piece of Daviess County.”
“Agriculture is important,” he said. “It’s important to several generations of people; and, in large part, it surrounds our community. ... It’s the one thing that unites a vast area from west to east (and) the people are proud.”
The event was highlighted by its annual award presentations — Outstanding Community Service Award and the “Be Like Rick” Award, the latter in honor of the late farmer Rick Kamuf — which were received by Ohio Valley Insurance and Dennis Grant respectively.
This year included a new award — the Rising Star Award — which was given to Austin and Dakota Edge of Edge Farm’s Produce.
“I think it’s a great thing,” Dakota Edge said. “It’s just something I grew up doing and I want younger people to be willing to get involved. ... It’s all I know.”
Brey and Roby said young farmers like the Edges are important for the future of agriculture and keeping up family legacies.
“We wish we could get the younger generation more involved,” Brey said. “... The most important thing … is that we all gotta eat and (a lot of us) are getting old.”
“Most of our families out here are very rooted,” Roby said. “So if the family is an agricultural family of several generations, it’s already in the blood of our kids of the upcoming generation and it’s all they think about. It’s what they’re about when they leave school everyday; it’s what they’re about before they come to school every morning.
“We need our farmers because we’re ought to feed the world; and without the farmers, we’re not going to feed the world,” he said.
