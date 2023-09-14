Barry Nelson, principal at McLean County High School, announced Wednesday that he will retire from his position before the end of the fall semester.
His last day is scheduled for Sept. 29.
During a staff meeting in the high school’s library, Nelson said he initially planned to stay on until December, but said that “personal things in my life” and a conversation with his wife changed the timeline.
“Some people that I’m very, very close to (have passed) away. My brother died a few years ago,” he said. “(My wife) and I have been talking and she said, ‘You need to go home’ — and she gave me a valid reason for that.”
Nelson was named principal in April 2021 after three years with MCHS.
He previously served as interim principal in the 2020-21 school year following the departure of then-principal Tara Howard and also held the position of assistant principal.
He has about 39 years of experience in education, with 15 of those being in administration and leadership roles at Lewisburg Elementary and Middle schools, along with Hopkins County Schools Academy and Adolescent Day Treatment.
Prior to moving into administration, Nelson spent 23 years as a teacher and coach.
“This is the ninth school that I have left in my career … and anytime before this, I’ve never shed a tear,” Nelson said.
“I love McLean County, but it’s time for me to move on.
More from this section
“It’s been a pleasure,” he said.
Superintendent Tommy Burrough, who has worked with Nelson for 14 years in a number of capacities, touted Nelson’s time with the district.
“Six years ago around this time, … (this) school was in a little turmoil, little issues going on and a lot of people saying, ‘We need help,’ ” Burrough said. “I just became superintendent and I asked a few people to come out and help, and Mr. Nelson was one of them.
“I want to thank you for helping me, and helping the staff and especially the kids.
“I wouldn’t want anybody else to (have) come,” Burrough said to Nelson. “At that point, I knew that I could trust you to do the job. ... I’m proud of you.”
Burrough announced that Marc Searcy, MCHS’ current assistant principal, will become the interim principal, and Jeff Jones, current history teacher, will be the interim assistant principal.
“I’ve been at a few different places, and this is the best school I’ve ever been a part of,” Jones said. “... I love this place and I’m looking forward to working with Marc.”
“Barry’s been a great mentor to me,” Searcy said. “He’s made my job easy. He’s always been there to help me when I (needed) it. ... He’s helped change this school and I’m thankful for all the things he’s done for me.
“I’m looking forward to this new challenge. … I feel really good about where we’re headed because this staff is excellent.
“I wouldn’t be ready if it wasn’t it for Barry Nelson,” Searcy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.