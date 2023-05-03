WKU-O GRADUATION

Western Kentucky University-Owensboro computer information technology graduate Scott Johnson, left, talks with his father, Todd Johnson, with fiancee Autumn Waggoner, on Tuesday as they enter the Humanities Building at Owensboro Community & Technical College for WKU-O’s graduation ceremony.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Friends and family members filled the Donald J. Blandford Lecture Hall inside the Humanities Building on Owensboro Technical & Community College’s campus Tuesday to celebrate the accomplishments of Western Kentucky University-Owensboro’s 30-student graduating class.

For some students, like graduation student speaker Patty Sheaffer, it’s the completion of a long journey of going to school “since 1993.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.