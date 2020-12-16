Every year, Cravens Elementary School has a holiday celebration when students and their families come to the school to participate in educational games, eat lots of goodies and generally have a good time before winter break.
COVID-19 has prevented that traditional party from happening this year, but it hasn’t ruined the celebration.
The Cravens Fly-By Storybook Night will take place Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the school. Families are encouraged to dress up in their PJs and drive through the front circle of the school, at which point they will be given what Donna Bray called the “party in a bag.”
Bray, a kindergarten teacher at Cravens, said the bags will contain a book, a craft project that can be completed together as a family, a game and a sweet treat to take home and enjoy.
Bray said it was important to educators at the school that the annual storybook night, as it is known, not be canceled. For one, the storybook night encourages literacy, which is high up on the school’s agenda. Almost as importantly, Bray said, it encourages family closeness and togetherness.
It typically is the school’s event that garners the biggest turnout, with about 200 kids attending a year.
“Reading is so important to our kids, especially our young ones,” Bray said. “Kids are important, and they deserve reading time, and to learn.”
Teachers and staff will have the front of the school decorated, including a balloon arch for students to pass through in order to receive their bags. There will be lights and cutouts, and even staff members will be dressed up for the occasion.
“We think it will be fun, and we are all just excited,” she said.
For those students who are unable to attend, teachers or staff members will be dropping off the items at their homes because, Bray said, they don’t want anyone to miss out on the learning opportunities. Some students and their families will be walking to the school since it’s in a neighborhood.
And, because the school has a mixed population of students who are English-learners, there will also be options for them as well.
Students are also being asked to take photos of themselves participating with their bag of goodies and submit those for a chance to win door prizes.
“We want to include everybody, and for everybody to have a good time,” Bray said.
The event will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
