The sounds of banjos, fiddles, guitars and more filled the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum on Sunday during the second and final day of the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship.

The championship, which roots back to Leitchfield in July 1974, has been held at the museum since 2021 after the event became dormant in the mid-2010s.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.