The sounds of banjos, fiddles, guitars and more filled the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum on Sunday during the second and final day of the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship.
The championship, which roots back to Leitchfield in July 1974, has been held at the museum since 2021 after the event became dormant in the mid-2010s.
Ed Carnes, contest coordinator, and Deb Fillman, the museum’s development director, said this year’s event saw some of its strongest numbers with about 140 competitors.
This year’s event was extended an additional day and had new categories in the mix such as old-time singing, old-time banjo and dulcimer.
“We’ve had great crowds here,” Carnes said Sunday. “We’ve had a record number of contestants.”
“I think we’ve really hit a niche with it, because it’s gone to a two-day event and it was a one-day event,” Fillman said. “The events are sort of spread out, but we’ve still had lots of people coming in and watching.”
Carnes and Fillman said attendees and competitors came in from several states — ranging from Tennessee, Maryland and even Texas.
“That’s what we want,” Carnes said. “We’ve got some top-notch talent.”
Joel Whittinghill, of Bowling Green, won the top prize as the overall fiddle champion on Saturday for the seventh time.
“(It’s) quite an honor, and a surprise,” Whittinghill, 49, said. “... There’s so many strong players, you know? And when you try to play something that sets yourself apart, … it’s hard to do because everything’s out there already.”
Noah Goebel, 13, Elkton, placed first in the bluegrass banjo competition — an instrument that’s typically not in his wheelhouse, but one he’s fond of.
“I’m not mainly a banjo player, so it was really fun to get to do this,” he said. “I’m mostly on fiddle, or mandolin or something else. ... I honestly didn’t expect to win.”
Tyler Andal, who lives in Nashville, won the flatpick guitar, mandolin and dulcimer categories on Sunday. He also took home top prize for the old-banjo category on Saturday.
But taking home plaques wasn’t the most important part of Andal’s experience.
“I’m glad I can stand here by Joel and get to play some music with him throughout the weekend,” Andal, 34, said.
Whittinghill and Andal said the real purpose of the music is about community.
“It’s always been a family-oriented type of thing,” Whittinghill said. “When you can take the kids out, it propagates the music. They can unplug from the electronics and zone into something that is going to be a group type of thing.”
Andal said the music has also helped form bonds with other musicians beyond playing together.
“These are my friends, too … that I hang out with on a daily, normal basis,” he said. “It’s not just a music thing.”
The championship was one of the key highlights of the inaugural “The Great American Bluegrass Jam,” which made its debut Friday as a collaborative effort between the museum, Visit Owensboro and other regional partners.
Additional events included the “Kentucky Fried Pickin’ Hotel Jam” at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront and excursions to Green River Distilling Co. and the Bill Monroe Homeplace in Rosine.
Live music was also on display at places like Colby’s, SIP Wine Room and Windy Hollow Biscuit House.
Carnes and Fillman said having the competition be part of a bigger celebration of bluegrass music was a positive move.
“I think it was a really good thing tying the events together because (between) that and adding more categories, … the goal is to bring more people into Owensboro, Daviess County (and) the museum, and to expose more people to this type of music,” Carnes said.
Fillman said the weekend was inclusive to all generations.
“You’ll see a lot of youth here that are competing, but they are connecting with those who have been around for a long time,” she said. “... It’s multi-generational … and a lot of this music is passed from one generation to another.”
