Ahhh, the leaves are falling all around me.
And it’s about time to start raking again.
Almost 49 years ago when we moved to Owensboro, we bought a house in a relatively new subdivision.
There were only a handful of trees in the whole neighborhood — the largest about the size of your average NBA player.
But we wanted lots of trees.
So we planted three in the front yard and one in the back — to keep the one already there company.
I should mention that our front and back yards combined wouldn’t make a decent-sized front lawn on Griffith Avenue.
And we have five trees.
We couldn’t wait for them to get tall enough to shade the house.
And they do a good job every summer.
But the one thing we didn’t think about back then was how many leaves five big trees will produce.
After 48 years of raking, I would conservatively estimate that each tree produces roughly 1.9 million leaves
a year.
Maybe more.
Some of these leaves are bigger than your head.
Once, we were having a yard sale in the fall and some woman asked if she could buy a leaf.
She offered me a quarter.
I took the quarter and gave her a trunk full of leaves in return.
I told her to come back and bring her friends.
We had plenty of leaves.
But so far, she’s the only person I’ve been able to sell a leaf to.
Raking is good exercise, I remind myself.
And I try to focus on how happy I was on Jan. 3, 2000, in the aftermath of the tornado as I waded through the water on my street, stepping over fallen trees, when a flash of lightning showed my house — and my trees — still intact.
We spent 18 months in central Texas 50 years ago.
It was 80 degrees on Christmas Day.
And I missed autumn.
I keep reminding myself about that.
I just wish I could burn these leaves.
I always liked the smell of burning leaves in the fall.
And I miss the aroma.
But even if it wasn’t for the air pollution factor, my wife wouldn’t let me burn them.
She still remembers the summer 45 or so years ago when I was showing our son how to use a magnifying glass to start a fire in the backyard.
All I can say is it worked.
And I managed to put it out before it reached the house.
Barely.
I like autumn.
I really do.
If I keep telling myself that.
Keith Lawrence
