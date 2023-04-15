Several blocks of West Fourth Street, between Castlen Street and Sycamore Street, have been closed since Jan. 30.
The streets are closed to most traffic while contractors hired by Regional Water Resource Agency install new sewer lines, replacing ones that run under several downtown buildings.
John Vowels, owner of J&D Towing & Auto Repair at 1011 West Fourth Street, said Friday the sewer work has economically wrecked his business.
“We are losing about $20,000 a month,” Vowels said.
The body shop would normally pick up business from people driving past on Fourth Street, but that business is gone, Vowels said.
“This is a main road in the city of Owensboro,” Vowels said.
Currently a driver trying to reach the repair shop would have to go north on Sycamore Street to West Fourth Street and turn left, driving over gravel.
“It’s too hard to get here,” Vowels said.
Other business owners in the neighborhood have experienced similar hardships and lost business.
Joe Schepers, RWRA’s executive director, said contractors are working 13-hour days, four days a week to finish the project.
The road is expected to reopen to traffic at “roughly the end of April,” Schepers said in a message.
In an interview, Schepers said the project is complex and requires crews to work in different areas at different times.
Weather permitting, the street should reopen at the end of the month, Schepers said.
But there’s no funds to reimburse businesses for losses, Schepers said, and that governments can’t provide that kind of assistance.
Ronnie Falloway, owner of Falloway’s Auto Sales at 1036 West Fourth St., said repeat customers at his auto shop have kept his business going, but that the road closure has hurt is auto sales.
“If I had to rely on the car lot, I would be out of business,” Falloway said.
Normally, the lot sells 15 to 20 vehicles a month. Nineteen vehicles were sold there in February.
Falloway said, in March, he sold 14 vehicles, and sold his first vehicle of April on Thursday.
Falloway said he has had to focus more on selling vehicles through social media.
Falloway said he knew the street was going to be closed from talking another business owner in the neighborhood.
An official came to the lot Thursday and told Falloway the street would reopen in about two weeks, he said.
“Fourth Street is obviously a busy street. That’s why we built here” more than two decades ago, Falloway said.
Larry Penrod, owner of J&L Auto Service at 1024 West Fourth St., said he does have a nearby side street that people can access his business on, but that customers have trouble navigating around the construction.
“Fourth Street is how you tell people to get here,” Penrod said.
There are signs on West Fifth Street, and on Sycamore Street near Fourth Street, with arrows pointing to the business.
Penrod also put up a large “We’re Still Open” sign with all the business names at Littell Street, at his own expense.
Construction has created problems for the business, Penrod said.
“We’re working on people’s cars, and they bring a car in that has been cleaned or detailed,” Penrod said. “They leave it overnight, and it looks like it has been through a sandstorm. “We have experienced a drop (in business) from last year to now.”
Glen Bartlett, owner of Paramount Tool and Die, said for a time in February, road conditions made it difficult for the business to receive materials like steel.
“There were times when the semi couldn’t get close enough,” Bartlett said.
He said semis can now back down Fourth Street to his business.
“There were times in February we couldn’t get the steel in,” Bartlett said.
Staff have also had to park elsewhere, he said.
Of the contractors work on the sewer line, Bartlett said he did not understand their work schedule.
“I know this project is necessary, because there has been a lot of flooding,” Bartlett said, but that, “why in the world they are working four days a week? I have no idea.”
Vowels said he has been using his own money to keep the business open, and that workers have to go out and get vehicles rather than having customers try to drive them to the shop.
“Obviously, the city had a flooding problem,” Vowels said. “But there’s no reason the street should be closed down this long.” Vowels and Penrod said the work has damaged water lines or knocked out internet lines.
RWRA started the “ravine sewer” project in July 2022, installing new lines to eliminate the combined sewer system roughly between First and Walnut streets to Fifth and Monarch Street.
Schepers said the old lines run diagonally, sometimes under buildings.
The work involves installing new sewers that zigzag along the streets. The old lines under buildings will be filled in, Schepers said.
“We are actually well ahead of schedule on the project,” Schepers said.
RWRA officials did talk with property owners in the affected neighborhoods prior to the project, and while work has continued, Schepers said.
“Our contractor is working 13 hours a day, four days a week,” Schepers said. “I hate (disrupting) business, but we are working ... to get out of there as quick as we can.”
Schepers said, “It’s a very complicated project” where crews put down sewer lines in different areas and then connect them. The crews “are working extra hours to alleviate the impact on the businesses.”
There is no mechanism for reimbursing businesses for lost revenue, or a way of determining the losses, Schepers said. The practice of not compensating businesses impacted by projects is also followed by the city and the state, Schepers said.
“We don’t have any funds to reimburse for loss of business,” he said.
