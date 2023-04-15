OWENWS-04-15-23 FOURTH STREET

Both lanes of West Fourth Street remained closed Friday as sewer work continued on a section west of Orchard Street.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Several blocks of West Fourth Street, between Castlen Street and Sycamore Street, have been closed since Jan. 30.

The streets are closed to most traffic while contractors hired by Regional Water Resource Agency install new sewer lines, replacing ones that run under several downtown buildings.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

