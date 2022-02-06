Not all that long ago, Towne Square Mall was the retail hub for the region with more than 50 stores.
And its 2,500-car parking lot was somewhat regularly crowded.
Those days ended a few years ago, and these days, the mall is mostly a 357,000-square-foot place for people to walk for exercise indoors.
Only about a dozen stores remain.
But workers there are hoping that Ellis Entertainment, the company that owns Ellis Park in Henderson, will follow through on plans to construct a 60,000-square-foot entertainment venue in the Towne Square Mall area that will feature historical racing machines, simulcast wagering and a sports-themed restaurant.
Jeff Inman, general manager of Ellis Park, said last month, “We’re getting very close to wrapping up a deal.”
He said earlier that the entertainment venue would open in early 2023.
Hugh Frank Talbott III has worked in the mall for 22 years.
He remembers the days when all the stores were occupied and there were crowds every day.
Today, he works at Hi Tech Cell Phone at the mall’s center court.
“Things are a little bit slow,” he said this week. “It’s slowed down. But there are a lot of people who still come to this store. We’re hoping things start picking up if Ellis Entertainment comes in.”
Lily Reyes has worked at Claire’s near the front entrance for three years.
“I started just before things started shutting down,” she said. “We’re the busiest on weekends. During the week, it’s mostly mall walkers.”
But she said, “Our customers come with a purpose. They know what they’re looking for.”
Maddie Stowe has worked at Bath & Body Works since August.
“It’s very lonely,” she said, “but we have more business than probably any other store out here. We’re a destination for a lot of people. They say, ‘You’re the only reason I come out here.’ ”
The store’s annual Candle Day on the first Saturday of December, the day three-wick candles go on sale, still draws a long line of customers, Stowe said.
Tabby Julian has worked at Journeys, on what used to be the Macy’s wing, since October.
“It’s slow,” she said. “But we still get pretty good business. There’s not a lot of competition out here. People know what they’re looking for when they come in.”
James Gillaspie, who owns two stores — Sports Country and Sports Country T-shirt Factory — in the mall, is another person who’s hoping Ellis Entertainment will turn the mall around.
“It’s great not to have to stress about the future,” he said recently. “It feels like things are going right now. We’re hoping this will attract a lot of people to the mall and excite more people to move their businesses into the mall.”
Gillaspie said he’s hoping for more restaurants and entertainment venues.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
