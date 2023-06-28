Junior Achievement of West Kentucky is accepting nominations for its Owensboro Business Hall of Fame 2024 class until 5 p.m. July 31.
According to JA’s website, individuals are to be nominated for “their outstanding civic and business contributions to the Owensboro area,” along with being “recognized for their business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and action, inspiring leadership, community impact and service as a role model.”
Inductees will be chosen by a third-party selection panel.
The next induction ceremony and luncheon is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, inside the German American Bank Ballroom at the Owensboro Convention Center.
The Hall of Fame, which was created by JA in 1997 and continued to induct people in 1998 and 2000, made its return after a near two-decade hiatus in 2019.
“We wanted to bring it back because it was something that had just kind of gone away,” said Dan Douglas, JA president.
“Junior Achievement went through some tough years back in the early 2000s … but we always knew that we wanted to bring it back.”
One year after bringing back the Hall of Fame and ceremony, the height of the coronavirus pandemic caused a cancellation of live events. However, the planned luncheon went on without incident.
“(The 2020) event took place right before all of the COVID shutdowns,” Douglas said.
In-person events were held in 2021 and 2022, Douglas said, while following safety guidelines and protocols.
“We never took it to a virtual event, which I always thought was a disservice to the people that you were inducting,” he said.
“(It would have) kind of lessened the experience ….”
Douglas said he’s observed “some commonalities from people who’ve been inducted in the past,” such as entrepreneurial spirit and business ownership.
“Our selection panel tends to give credence to someone who either started a business or if it’s second- or third-generation (that) took the business to a different level,” he said, “... but that’s not necessarily something that would keep a businessman or woman out of the Hall of Fame if they ran someone else’s company.”
Douglas said JA is hoping for a more diverse nomination pool in both quality and quantity.
“We inducted our first lady nominee two years ago, Martha Clark,” he said, “but to date, no person of color. So we continue to want people to nominate the diversity that we know that there is.
“We still think there’s a lot of people that are still worthy of the honor of being inducted into, what kind of amounts to, a lifetime achievement award; we don’t call it that — but to be inducted into the Owensboro (Business) Hall of Fame, you’re looking at someone’s body of work over a lifetime for the most part.”
The Hall of Fame includes John G. “Pete” Barnard (2020), Malcolm Bryant (2019), Roy Burlew (1997), Martha Fitts Clark (2022), L. Berkley Davis Sr. (2000), William M. Elmer (1997), Charles E. Field (1997), Wayne Foster (2021), Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton (2000), George Greenwell (2022), Lawrence W. Hager Sr. (1998), Michael E. Horn (2020), Morton J. Holbrook Jr. (1998), Bill & Scott Jagoe (2022), Bill Kuegel (2021), Billy Joe Miles (2023), Don Penn Moore III (2023), Chris C. Reid (2020), William “W. T.” Stevenson (2000), Tommy Thompson (2023), William H. Thompson (1998), Jack T. Wells (2021) and Terry Woodward (2019).
The money raised by the luncheon helps JA provide financial educational programs for more than 20,000 students throughout western Kentucky.
“The Owensboro Business Hall of Fame is all about saluting the best in business while helping JA prepare the next in business,” Douglas said.
