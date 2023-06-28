Junior Achievement of West Kentucky is accepting nominations for its Owensboro Business Hall of Fame 2024 class until 5 p.m. July 31.

According to JA’s website, individuals are to be nominated for “their outstanding civic and business contributions to the Owensboro area,” along with being “recognized for their business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and action, inspiring leadership, community impact and service as a role model.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.