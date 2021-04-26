The coronavirus pandemic has loosened enough for Junior Achievement of West Kentucky to schedule its Owensboro Business Hall of Fame luncheon for 11:30 a.m. on June 17.
Wayne Foster, the late Jack Wells and the late Bill Kuegel will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the luncheon at the Owensboro Convention Center.
German American Bank is sponsoring the event.
The selections were announced in October, but JA had to wait until the pandemic had loosened before scheduling the luncheon.
Seats are $100 each and tables are $750 or $1,500 depending on the size of the table.
Proceeds benefit Junior Achievement of West Kentucky.
To make reservations, go to westky.ja.org or call the JA office at 270-684-7291.
Criteria for induction include “outstanding civic and business contributions to the Owensboro area, business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and action, inspiring leadership, community impact and service as a role model.”
Foster is president of American Patriot Getaways, a Daviess County-based company that manages more than 500 rental cabins in the Smoky Mountains.
He previously owned a computer company, The Systems Specialist.
Kuegel, 1924-2018, was an agribusiness leader in the community.
He owned farms and tobacco warehouses and served on the board of the Owensboro Riverport Authority.
Wells, 1955-2020, was a major player in Owensboro’s economy for decades.
He built a chain of health care facilities that was at one time the largest long-term health care company in Kentucky with more than 3,500 employees.
And in the past decade, Wells and Matt Hayden built the new Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Building, the Holiday Inn Riverfront, Alorica Building and Enclave at Riverfront Living downtown, bought Towne Square Mall and the old Texas Gas property at 3800 Frederica Street and began redeveloping them.
Those inducted so far include John G. “Pete” Barnard (2020), Malcolm Bryant (2019), Roy Burlew (1997), L. Berkley Davis Sr. (2000), William M. Elmer (1997), Charles E. Field (1997), Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton (2000), Lawrence W. Hager Sr. (1998), Michael E. Horn (2020), Morton J. Holbrook Jr. (1998), Chris C. Reid (2020), W. T. Stevenson (2000), William H. Thompson (1998) and Terry Woodward (2019).
JA of West Kentucky serves more than 19,000 students in 13 counties annually.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.