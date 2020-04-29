Want a chance to win a $100 gift card from Meijer?
It involves singing and washing your hands.
Dan Douglas, president of Junior Achievement of West Kentucky, said the Handwashing Challenge was created to encourage people to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, to teach financial literacy and to have a little fun.
Twenty seconds is about as long, he said, as singing “Old MacDonald Had A Farm” or the ABC song.
It’s also as long as singing the chorus of “Earn, Save, Spend and Donate” with Cha-Ching, the star of JA’S award-winning third-grade financial literacy program.
Douglas is hoping children will want to see more of the Cha-Ching financial literacy videos later and learn more about earning, saving, spending and donating.
To enter the contest — and adults can enter too — go to www.facebook.com/JAofWestKentucky, play the video and learn the song.
“Like” the page, record yourself or your children singing the song while hands are being washed for 20 seconds, share the video on the Facebook page and tag two friends.
People can go to the page to watch the videos, Douglas said.
The winner will be drawn at random on May 18 from entries received, he said.
Douglas said the contest began Monday.
Since schools across Kentucky closed on March 16, JA has been having to use distance learning to get its programs to kids.
And that means being more creative, Douglas said.
Last year, JA of West Kentucky served 21,241 students in 828 kindergarten through 12th-grade classrooms across western Kentucky, according to its website.
