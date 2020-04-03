How do you explain the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic to adults, much less students?
Junior Achievement of West Kentucky is tackling that job with a new free resource for teens. “Making Sense: Understanding the Financial Impact of COVID-19.”
It’s designed to answer such questions as “Why are some store shelves empty?”, “Why are some people losing their jobs?” and “Are we going into a recession or even a depression?”
“While social distancing is essential to fighting COVID-19, the disease and the steps we must take to address it are having a financial impact,” Matt Duncan, chairman of JA’s board of directors, said in a news release.
Duncan is Henderson County president of Farmer’s Bank and Trust.
“Our goal is to help young people better understand what’s happening,” he said. “April is Financial Literacy Month and this is really an important time to be sharing this kind of information.”
The guide is written with middle school and high school students in mind.
It explains what a recession is, how the Federal Reserve works and steps being taken by governments and the private sector to deal with the economic impact associated with COVID-19.
JA is also offering free resources to teachers and parents who may have students finishing school online this semester.
The organization says its resources can be accessed at JA.org/Tomorrows.
JA of West Kentucky serves more than 21,000 students in western Kentucky.
