The Junior Achievement of Western Kentucky is seeking volunteers for when schools return to session.
Dan Douglas, JA president, said that the organization serves more than 10,000 students across three school systems with its financial literacy programming. Typically this time of year, JA is looking for the 650 volunteers it uses to serve those students, along with another 11,000 students from surrounding counties.
However, considering recent events with the COVID-19 outbreak, also known as the coronavirus, Douglas said for the time being, JA is ceasing volunteer operations.
Recently, Gov. Andy Beshear recommended that schools in Kentucky cease face-to-face education and instead move to Non-Traditional Instruction.
“We are ground to a halt in terms of needing volunteers,” Douglas said. “With the schools out, there are no spring volunteer opportunities, as of this time.”
He said if school returns, then the JA would still need volunteers to step up and help get some financial literacy programs in the schools, but that “at this point, we don’t know. Everything is so up in the air.”
JA serves about 140,000 students statewide with K-12 financial literacy and work-readiness programming, which Douglas said is now a state-mandated.
“It’s much needed and government required now,” he said.
In the event schools return to regular session, the volunteer opportunities available in area schools includes:
Daviess County Public Schools
Audubon Elementary — Third grade (1 class — JA Our City)
College View Middle — Sixth grade (5 classes)
Daviess County Middle — Sixth grade (2 classes back to back) JA Global Marketplace
Daviess County Middle — Seventh grade (2 classes back to back) JA It’s My Future
Daviess County Middle — Eighth grade (2 classes back to back) JA Economics for Success
Sorgho Elementary — Fifth grade (2 classes — JA Our Nation)
Southern Oaks Elementary — Third grade (1 class — JA Our City)
Southern Oaks Elementary — Fourth grade (2 classes — JA Our Region)
Tamarack Elementary — Third grade (2 classes — JA Our City)
Owensboro Public Schools:
Cravens Elementary — Fifth grade (2 classes — JA Our Nation)
Owensboro High — 12th grade (2 classes — JA Career Success)
Owensboro Catholic Schools
Catholic 4-6 Campus — Fourth grade (2 classes — JA Our Region)
Catholic 4-6 Campus — Fifth grade (3 classes — JA Our Nation)
Catholic 4-6 Campus — Sixth grade (4 classes — JA Global Marketplace)
Catholic Middle — Seventh grade (1 class 9:15-10:00, no Thursdays — JA Economics for Success)
St. Mary of the Woods — Kindergarten (2 classes — JA Ourselves)
St. Mary of the Woods — Second grade (1 class — JA Our Community)
St. Mary of the Woods — Fourth grade (1 class — JA Our Region)
St. Mary of the Woods — Seventh grade (1 class — JA Economics for Success)
JA in a Day Events
Cravens Elementary — Fourth grade
iMiddle School — Seventh grade
Foust Elementary — K through Third grade 9 volunteers needed,
For more information contact the JA office at 270-684-7291 or email desiree.tucker@ja.org, or email Douglas at dan.douglas@ja.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
