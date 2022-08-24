Junior Achievement of West Kentucky received the Five Star Award — a top honor from Junior Achievement USA — in July at the JA USA National Leadership Conference in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Five Star Award recognizes staff and boards of JA areas that meet JA’s national standards in operational efficiency and through representation of the JA brand. JA of West Kentucky is one of 102 JA areas in the country.
Dan Douglas, president of JA of West Kentucky, said the organization is “thrilled” to receive the Five Star Award.
“We thank our hundreds of classroom volunteers and corporate partners who joined with our board of directors, county action boards and staff to empower our area young people to their economic success, plan for their future and make smart academic and economic choices,” Douglas said.
Douglas said moving forward into the new school year, the local branch’s largest obstacle is the need for more volunteers.
“COVID and what they’re calling the ‘Great Resignation’ and working from home has affected JA,” he said. “We count on having volunteers to go into the classrooms and present our programs. We want to build back the core of classroom volunteers.”
JA of West Kentucky is based in Owensboro and serves more than 23,000 students throughout the region. The local branch has received the Five Star Award 14 out of the past 15 years. Students enrolled in schools K-12 in any of the partnering districts and schools are automatically placed in JA of West Kentucky.
“JA of West Kentucky, as a repeat Five Star winner, represents the best Junior Achievement has to offer,” said Jack Kosakowski, president and CEO of JA USA. “They set the standard by which Junior Achievement’s success is measured at the local level. Their commitment and dedication to young people is reflected in their achieving this honor.”
Douglas said winning the award is a testament to a lot of hard work by a lot of individuals.
“I hope it demonstrates that the JA operation is one that people can feel proud of and want to support and participate in,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.