Junior Achievement of West Kentucky received the Five Star Award — a top honor from Junior Achievement USA — in July at the JA USA National Leadership Conference in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Five Star Award recognizes staff and boards of JA areas that meet JA’s national standards in operational efficiency and through representation of the JA brand. JA of West Kentucky is one of 102 JA areas in the country.

