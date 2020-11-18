Junior Achievement of West Kentucky is partnering with Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass, 60 area businesses and 16,500 students in grades 8 through 12 from across Kentucky for JA Inspire Virtual, an interactive career fair designed to introduce students to regional career opportunities.
The online event is scheduled from 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, until 3 p.m. on Thursday.
U.S. Bank is the presenting sponsor.
Tom Ed Booth, U.S. Bank’s Owensboro market president, said in a news release, “We are excited to help our young students in Kentucky explore careers and build leadership skills.”
The virtual job fair will showcase companies from the area and include exhibits for students to explore career options.
Companies taking part in the exhibition include business, information technology, accounting, health care, tourism and arts, education, public service, logistics and distribution, hospitality, utilities, manufacturing and skilled trades.
The event is available at www.JA InspireVirtual.vFairs.com.
A news release said, “Not all students receive career mentorship at home. JA Inspire offers these students the opportunity to learn about careers from caring mentors who are currently in the workforce.”
It added, “By eighth grade, students are already learning about careers at school and must begin to plan their high school coursework. The opportunity to learn about career options at this age will help students maximize the value of their education both in high school and in post-secondary education, thus helping them to avoid amassing unnecessary student loan debt.”
Junior Achievement of West Kentucky provides in-classroom programs annually for more than 21,000 area students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
