Junior Achievement of West Kentucky recognized top volunteers Wednesday with the U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service Awards, a national honor from the White House and the president of the United States.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, JA honored four companies and three individuals who earned a high number of volunteer hours through a partnership with the organization.
Because of the two-year hiatus, some recipients Wednesday received an additional award for the 2019-20 academic year and the volunteer work put in during that time.
For individual volunteers, a person must complete a minimum of 100 hours.
U.S. Bank received two Gold Level awards, meaning the organization put in more than 200 community service hours during 2019-20 and 2021-22.
Nathan Hunt, senior vice president and consumer banking operator for U.S. Bank, said the company put in over 1,000 hours of volunteer work inside classrooms, in addition to fundraisers and community events that JA is part of.
“A lot of our employees like to participate in the ‘JA in a Day’ events in the classrooms,” he said. “There are five lessons taught to students focused on job preparedness and financial literacy, typically 30 to 40 minutes a segment over the course of a day.”
Tom Ed Booth, community president for U.S. Bank, said the company has been involved with JA since he joined in 1999, but has been more active in its partnership during the last five to six years.
“It works hand in hand with the bank. We love to teach financial literacy,” he said. “Starting with the younger kids in the classrooms is always a lot of fun to teach and educate and spread our mission.”
Hunt praised JA of Western Kentucky president Dan Douglas and his team.
“It’s a great partnership for us,” he said. “You can tell they really take it to heart, and they’re really invested in it. It’s a team effort, and the folks at JA make it an incredible experience for us as well.”
Douglas said with the current economy and staffing shortages across the country, the awards mean even more this year.
“These companies really answered the call to service and made sure that their employees were out helping us better prepare tomorrow’s workforce,” he said.
Douglas said the organization is actively looking for more community volunteers to ready the future workforce.
“We have more demand from our schools than ever before for our program,” he said. “Teaching financial literacy, work readiness skills, at a time when they’re going to need young people to have these skillsets for the future business needs.”
For more information about JA of West Kentucky, call 270-684-7291 or email Douglas at dan.douglas@ja.org.
Award recipients were: U.S. Bank, Gold Level; Brescia University, Bronze Level; Limestone Bank, Bronze Level; Old National Bank, Bronze Level; Steve Dixon, Bronze Level; Angie Padgett, Bronze Level; and Ashley Sexton, Bronze Level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.