JA AWARD

Don Douglass, Junior Achievement of West Kentucky president, left, awards representatives Wednesday with U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service Awards for volunteer engagement during the 2021-22 school year during a ceremony at the organization’s offices at 123 W. Fourth St.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Junior Achievement of West Kentucky recognized top volunteers Wednesday with the U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service Awards, a national honor from the White House and the president of the United States.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, JA honored four companies and three individuals who earned a high number of volunteer hours through a partnership with the organization.

