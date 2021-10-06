Last year, during the coronavirus pandemic, Junior Achievement of West Kentucky and Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass (Lexington) joined to create “JA Inspire Virtual College and Career Fair,” which was sponsored by U.S. Bank.
More than 60 businesses had virtual booths and more than 16,000 students participated.
This year, the two organizations are doing it again.
And they’ve added Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (Bowling Green).
The virtual college and career fair runs Nov. 17 to Feb. 15.
But they’re signing up sponsors now.
Dan Douglas, president of Junior Achievement of West Kentucky, said, “Sponsorships are still available at the $2,500 and $5,000 level, and we are particularly looking for many booth exhibitors for just $300. And, a plus this year, if you had a booth last year, it can be migrated over, so you don’t have to start from scratch.
“At this point, we have around 25 exhibitors signed up, and we would like to see 70 or more exhibitors spread across our eight virtual exhibit halls. We hope to see over 20,000 eighth through 12th grade students experience this event.”
“JA Inspire Virtual will feature a showcase of companies from around the state and include virtual exhibits and webinars for students to explore career options. Exhibitors represent business, IT, accounting, healthcare, tourism and arts, education, public service, logistics and distribution, hospitality, utilities, manufacturing and the skilled trades, among other industries.”
He said businesses that exhibit or sponsor part of the virtual fair will have “a great opportunity to fill their pipeline of future employee needs, as well as provide some great information to students in the areas of workforce readiness and financial literacy.”
Students from more than 80 of Kentucky’s 120 counties will be participating, Douglas said.
“By eighth grade, students are already learning about careers at school and must begin to plan their high school coursework,” he said. “The opportunity to learn about career options at this age will help students maximize the value of their education both in high school and in post-secondary education, thus helping them to avoid amassing unnecessary student loan debt.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
