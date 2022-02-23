The Jabali African Acrobats' scheduled performance Wednesday at the RiverPark Center has been canceled due to cast members testing positive for COVID-19.
Flight Crew Jump Rope, a jump rope team act that was featured in ninth season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” will instead perform.
Flight Crew Jump Rope’s performance will include stunts ranging from breakdancing, gymnastics, martial arts and parkour, along with martial arts with the added complexity of jump ropes.
Tickets purchased for the Jabali African Acrobats will be honored for Flight Crew Jump Rope.
Tickets are available now by calling RiverPark Center’s box office at 270-687-2770.
