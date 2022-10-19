Leigh Jackson has been lead attorney for the Owensboro Department of Public Advocacy office since late 2013. As lead attorney, Jackson supervises the office’s public defenders, who represent indigent defendants in criminal cases.
Jackson, who has 22 years of experience as an attorney, is running to be Daviess County’s next Circuit Court, Division I judge.
“I carry pretty much a full caseload” in addition to managing the DPA office and attorneys, Jackson said.
As lead DPA attorney, Jackson assigns cases and supervises the staff of public defenders and manages the office. Jackson said she has worked in counties across the region.
“I have seen what works in Daviess County and in other jurisdictions,” she said. That experience “has molded me into someone that will be a really community-minded judge.”
“One thing I’ll bring to the bench is my work ethic,” said Jackson, who noted her management skills, which includes how to manage busy dockets of cases.
“Humility is important, knowing you have to look at each individual,” Jackson said. A judge has to realize “that you don’t always know without doing the work and research.
“No matter how long you’ve sat on the bench, you have more to learn.”
Jackson said her work as a public defender will be a benefit as Circuit judge.
“At the end of the day, the judge has to apply the law,” Jackson said. “But having that deeper understanding of the hurdles people face is important, too.”
If elected, Jackson said she would work to help people in court suffering with issues such as substance abuse and mental health disorders, and she would also support having specific assistance for teens appearing in Circuit Court.
“We are seeing younger and younger teens coming into court” who have unaddressed mental health issues, Jackson said.
Jackson said she would also like to have a specific day or afternoon day to handle “rocket docket” cases, where low-level offenders with substance abuse issues are moved quickly though the court process to treatment.
“The idea would be to get it done that week,” she said.
Circuit court both punishes people who have committed crimes, while also allowing for rehabilitation, to help people become productive members of society, Jackson said.
“As a Circuit judge, you can examine each case differently,” she said. “You can look at what led them there and what they need to be successful upon reentry.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
