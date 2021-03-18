Jagoe Homes is developing a new subdivision, Williams Landing, off North Pollack Avenue near downtown Newburgh.
Williams Landing will offer both Craftsman and modern Farmhouse elevations, with decorative vinyl, brick and stone accents, a news release says.
The Owensboro company, which began in 1939, has built more than 7,000 homes in Newburgh, Evansville and Huntingburg, Indiana, and in Bowling Green, Henderson, Louisville and Owensboro.
The third-generation company is owned by brothers Scott and Bill Jagoe.
