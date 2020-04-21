Jagoe Homes has donated $21,928 to the Foundation for Daviess County Schools in an effort to provide internet access to students.
This, along with the $7,832 donated by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline last week, and the $4,464 provided by the Foundation, effectively closes the equity gap for the more than 250 middle and high school students who were without the internet.
Kentucky schools have participated in non-traditional instruction, or NTI, since March 16 when Gov. Andy Beshear recommended schools close to in-person instruction in an effort to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19.
Vicki Quisenberry, the foundation’s executive director, said that after Southern Star’s President and CEO Jimmy Station’s encouragement to other companies to consider donating that she received a text message from Bill Jagoe stating “Scott and I have talked and we would like to donate the balance of what you need to provide internet to students.”
Jagoe went on to say that every student needs the opportunity for education “to build our community’s future, as well as their own future.”
“We could not sit back and see this diminished through these times of change,” he said.
Scott Jagoe said the greatest advice his parents gave him was to never stop his education.
“We do not need to leave one child behind who does not have an internet connection,” he said. “Today, working together, we can make certain we help each other.”
According to Aaron Yeiser, DCPS technology integration specialist, the foundation already helped the district the purchase at least 35 hotspots, which were given out based on need and where students are in their education.
Quisenberry said the district has already given out at least 600 Chromebooks to students who needed devices to complete some of their classes, and it has been a challenge for some students to even participate in NTI due to lack of internet access.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said he is “amazed and blown away” with the donation from the Jagoe family.
“This is further evidence that our community continues to rally around meeting the needs created by COVID-19,” Robbins said. “This gift will directly and positively impact the educational needs of our most challenged students, by providing much-needed internet access.”
Robbins added that content and communication with teachers is “incredibly enhanced” with internet access during NTI.
“This further enables students to complete and send their completed assignments for teacher feedback,” he said. “The Jagoes’ gift will make a difference and this exemplifies the fact that we will get through this, we will get through this, together.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.