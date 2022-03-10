Jagoe Homes goes before the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, seeking rezoning of 108.893 acres on U.S. 60 West for a subdivision that is expected to have more than $100 million worth of home values within seven years.
The meeting is on the fourth floor of City Hall.
The subdivision — Heatherstone — will have 333 home sites, Bill Jagoe said Wednesday.
Prices will range from $235,000 to $450,000.
Jagoe said he expects the subdivision to be built out in five to seven years, and he wants to annex it into the city.
That would mean about $264,000 in additional tax revenue for the city when the total assessments of the subdivision reach $100 million.
The property is on the north side of U.S. 60 West, west of Audubon Elementary School and east of Booth Field Road — the entrance to Ben Hawes Park.
It backs up to Harbor Hills subdivision and is near the western boundary of Bon Harbor Estates.
Jagoe said he and his brother, Scott, plan to keep as many of the trees on the property as possible.
He said the subdivision will include a 25-acre nature park with 1.6 miles of hiking and biking trails.
“Kids need to be outside playing,” Jagoe said. “We want to provide for that.”
Jagoe said Heatherstone will also include five water features, and 77 of the homes will have water views.
He said if the planning commission approves the rezoning, Jagoe Homes hopes to start construction this summer.
The U.S. Census Bureau says the average household size in Daviess County is 2.42 people.
That would put Heatherstone’s population at around 800 people when it’s completed.
Realtors say the city’s west side isn’t attracting commercial development because it doesn’t have the population that the east side has.
More west side housing should help with that, they have said.
Jagoe said Heatherstone will be the third largest of the subdivisions the company has built in Daviess County, behind Heartlands with 756 homes and Deer Valley with 560.
Bluegrass Commons has 202.
“We’re getting a lot of people from outside the area” moving into the Jagoe subdivisions, Jagoe said.
There are also local people moving up in housing while others are downsizing, he said.
The name Heatherstone comes from “the bottom of the creeks that run through the neighborhood,” Jagoe said. “We knew we wanted ‘stone’ in the name, then Heather sounded inviting with stone.”
Streets in the subdivision will have stone names — Quartz, Onyx, Granite and Alabaster among others.
The addresses of the property seeking a zoning change are 4513 U.S. 60 West, 4575 U.S. 60 West and 280 Harbor Ridge Drive.
Through the years, Jagoe Homes has built 27 subdivisions in Owensboro, Bowling Green, Henderson, Louisville, Evansville, Huntingburg and Newburgh.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
