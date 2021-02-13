Owensboro-based Jagoe Homes is planning a new subdivision of single-family homes in McCutchanville, Indiana.
McCutchan Trace will be just north of McCutchanville Elementary School.
Jagoe Homes, founded in 1939, has built more than 7,000 homes in Bowling Green, Henderson, Louisville, Owensboro, Evansville, Huntingburg and Newburgh.
The company is co-owned by brothers Scott and Bill Jagoe.
In 2010, Jagoe Homes was named National Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.