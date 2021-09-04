The most recent round of COVID-19 vaccinations saw an additional 46 inmates at the Daviess County Detention Center opt to receive the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The vaccines were administered by the Green River District Health Department. It was the fourth vaccination opportunity the detention center has presented to its inmate population.
“We will continue to offer opportunities, because there are new intakes who wouldn’t have been able to take advantage of the previous opportunity,” Jailer Art Maglinger said Thursday.
Maglinger said about 50% of the detention center’s 600 inmates have opted to receive the vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine has been made available to inmates on April 27, May 20, July 12 and Aug. 10.
“We have one active positive case of an inmate, and we have one housing unit on quarantine,” he said. “We are still actually quarantining all new intakes for 10 days before they even get the opportunity to go to the general population.”
Maglinger said there is one staff member with an active case of COVID-19, and two others are quarantined due to family situations.
Maglinger said he’s unaware of any government pushes to mandate vaccinations for inmate populations.
“However, the Department of Corrections has made mandates for inmate workers that actually work outside the facility,” he said.
Maglinger said that some programs at the detention center that were suspended earlier this year remain idle as a precaution against the virus.
“The substance abuse program is still going on,” he said. “They are using PPE and social distancing to the ability they can. We have not suspended all of our programs, but we have suspended the volunteer programs for now.”
Maglinger said the jail is bouncing back from a staffing shortage it experienced during the earlier months of the pandemic. There are currently eight “hazardous deputy” positions open with the Daviess County Detention Center. Five individuals are currently in training to fill those positions.
“Our staffing levels are still under, but we have started several new training classes where new deputies have started,” he said. “I am trying to be optimistic about unemployment benefits drying up and people having to find jobs.”
While two inmates were hospitalized for COVID-19 last winter, both recovered, and no inmate deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.