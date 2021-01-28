The Daviess County Detention Center has canceled in-person classes amid a second outbreak of COVID-19 among the inmate population.
Jailer Art Maglinger said 43 inmates had COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, a figure that included 16 new cases that day.
Five staff members are also in quarantine, he said. The results of 16 additional COVID tests were pending Wednesday.
“We have one (inmate) at the hospital with COVID,” Maglinger said.
The outbreak occurred in Building 1, the jail’s main building. The majority of the inmates have mild to moderate symptoms and are receiving care from the jail’s medical staff, he said.
Classes that were being held that involved teachers coming into the building were halted, Maglinger said.
“Last week, when we started having an outbreak of cases, we suspended MRT and Portal classes,” Maglinger said. “We have to err on the side of caution.”
The inmate who required hospitalization is not on a ventilator, but does require hospital treatment, Maglinger said. The inmate’s family has been notified that the inmate is in the hospital.
People have been booked into the jail that have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are getting people off the streets who have it, too,” he said.
In mid-December, the jail had an outbreak of cases in Buildings 2 and 3, where more than 40 inmates and four staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
The medical staff has done slightly fewer than 250 COVID tests on inmates since November, Maglinger said. The jail is monitoring inmates in general population cells for symptoms.
“We’ve been on restricted movement, and it’s more limited now,” he said. New inmates are tested and placed in isolation.
“We are still taking the same precautions,” Maglinger said.
The jail has expanded its video visitation to allow one extra visitation per inmate each week.
Maglinger said the jail’s medical staff “have really stepped up to the challenges that COVID presents” to corrections staff. The jail staff is also working to cover for deputy jailers on quarantine.
“Many of them are working long hours to cover shortages, and put themselves in harm’s way,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
