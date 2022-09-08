Wednesday morning, Christopher McLimore received his certificate from the Daviess County Detention Center’s “Rentry Success Program” and had job interviews with local businesses.
McLimore was one of five graduates of the program who were recognized Wednesday morning at the detention center.
McLimore interviewed Wednesday morning with TTMA, a local auto parts manufacturer.
“I explained some of the factories I used to work at, and TTMA seemed really interested in the multitasking I had done at previous employers,’ McLimore said. “They gave me their card and told me to call them immediately when I get out.”
The jail started the Reentry Success Program in July. The program, in which inmates take online classes on information technology, problem solving, personal development, job skills and other areas, is a collaboration between the jail, Owensboro Community & Technical College, the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., the city and county and local businesses.
The curriculum is certified by OCTC.
Jailer Art Maglinger said the goal of the program is to help inmates be certified in skills that will help them find jobs and pursue education and careers once they are released from incarceration.
“They have to be working toward a long-term goal” in the program, Maglinger said. “The long-term success is finding long-term stability — being gainfully employed and being able to support themselves in the right way.”
During the brief certificate ceremony, Maglinger told the graduates, “one of the things I value about this program is you have to be thinking beyond your incarceration. That says a lot about your character.
“I want this to benefit not only you, but your families as well. You guys have value and worth, and you should know that.”
Mayor Tom Watson said the city’s investment in the program comes from “the citizens of Owensboro and their interest in you.”
More from this section
People want inmates to “get the second chance,” he said. “Now you have it.”
If the graduates are successful, that will allow the program to continue, Watson said.
Cindy Fiorella, OCTC’s vice president for Workforce Solutions, said there are scholarships available for people to continue their education or to receive training.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said, “our job — OCTC, Fiscal Court, the city of Owensboro — is to make sure you take advantage of all the programs available. We want to see you succeed as much as you want to succeed.”
The program “has gotten attention all across the state of Kentucky,” Fiorella said. “You’ve got the whole community rooting for you.”
Jail officials have already chosen attendees of the next class.
McLimore said the program was worthwhile.
“Some of the stuff we (studied) I already knew, but it also opened up some things, like health and safety and personal development,” McLimore said. “It opened my mind about things about myself.”
McLimore said he hopes the certificate program will help people leaving jail find a quality job.
“Everybody makes mistakes,” he said, “but you can’t hold it against them for the rest of their life.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.