Daviess County Detention Center entered into a new contract Friday that increases the amount the U.S. Marshals Service pays the jail to house people being held on federal charges.
Under the previous contract, the Marshals Service paid the jail $40 daily for each person in federal custody at the jail. The new agreement calls for the jail to receive $55 daily.
The jail had a previous contract with the federal government that was negotiated under retired county Jailer David Osborne. That contract was signed in July 2017 and was scheduled to run through July 2021.
Jailer Art Maglinger said Friday the federal government agreed to renegotiate the contract.
“Prior to COVID-19, the federal government asked us to take on more federal inmates,” Maglinger said. “So it was advantageous to us and to the U.S. Marshals Service.
“I think they are always looking for housing options for federal detainees,” Maglinger said.
Negotiations began last July and involved proposals and counteroffers, Maglinger said. A verbal agreement was reached in late April.
“We did at least three separate counter-proposals,” he said.
The new agreement will go into effect after it is signed by federal officials so the jail could start receiving the new rate by as early as late May, Maglinger said.
“It’s anticipated the revenue will equate to half a million to $1 million (annually), depending on how that population grows.”
Currently, the jail houses 81 federal inmates. In addition to raising the daily rate for housing federal inmates, the Marshals Service also agreed to raise what it pays for deputy jailers to transport the inmates to court hearings.
Of the 91 federal inmates in the Daviess jail, 61 are facing Tennessee charges and the jail staff has to transport those inmates to court hearings out of state.
“We are partially subsidized by Fiscal Court,” Maglinger said, adding that any additional revenue from housing federal inmates will help reduce the amount county government budgets for the jail.
“We don’t know how long the COVID-19 pandemic is going to last, but my goal for the next fiscal year is to get up to 120 (federal inmates) on any given day,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
