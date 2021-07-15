When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Daviess County Detention Center to go restrict public access to the facility, it canceled programs run by volunteers, church services and Bible studies.
Earlier this month, jail officials allowed volunteer programs to resume, and church programs began again this week.
Jailer Art Maglinger said programs run by outside volunteers, such as Alcoholics Anonymous, recommenced as of July 1.
“I guess (July 1) was kind of arbitrary, but after so much time and so few new cases in the county” it was time to resume programs, Maglinger said.
“At our facility, our staff and inmates have had multiple chances to get vaccinated if they wish,” Maglinger said. “At some point, things have to get back to normal.”
County jails are allowed to decide for themselves how much they are willing to reopen, although the state provides direction, Maglinger said.
Although volunteer programs have resumed, jail staff continue to take precautions to reduce the possible exposure to COVID-19, he said.
“At this point, our staff is still wearing face masks and PPE,” Maglinger said. “... Volunteers are still using PPE and (doing) temperature checks.”
The volunteer programs that resumed July 1 include AA, Narcotics Anonymous and Celebrate Recovery, Maglinger said.
Because more than a year had passed, some volunteers will have to go through training for working in a jail again before being allowed to return.
“I think they (the volunteers) are all excited to be back,” Maglinger said. “... Most of them seemed like they were ready to come back.”
