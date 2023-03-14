The Daviess County Detention Center’s reentry success program has graduated 14 inmates since its inception last year.
Jailer Art Maglinger said the program has helped teach inmates employment skills, and has connected them with local businesses offering good jobs upon release.
Maglinger said the program will keep going when the latest class graduates, and that he is also working to expand the program to women inmates.
“They actually leave here with a workforce certificate, showing they are more capable of going into the workforce,” Maglinger said.
The jail started the Reentry Success Program in July. The program, in which inmates take online classes on information technology, problem solving, personal development, job skills and other areas, is a collaboration between the jail, Owensboro Community & Technical College, the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., the city and county and local businesses.
The online curriculum was created by OCTC.
At graduations, local employers such as TTMA and Sun Windows have sent human resources officials, to meet with the graduates and talk about careers in the businesses when the inmates are released. The program is only for low-level inmates.
“We have a lot of supportive employers who care,” Maglinger said.
The program is voluntary. Inmates do not receive jail credit for taking the courses.
“It’s something they don’t have to do,” Maglinger said. “They do get the benefit of getting something that will help them in their future careers.”
Maglinger said a similar program for female inmates is in the works, and would take place segregated from the men’s program.
“We are trying to start a cohort of female inmates,” Maglinger said. “We do have a lot of programs that benefit female inmates, but our population is mostly male.
“I would definitely want to see a cohort of ladies go through the program,” Maglinger said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.