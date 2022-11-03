On Nov. 8, Ohio County voters will decide some high profile races, including county jailer and the mayoral positions for both Centertown and Beaver Dam.
County jailer
Republican candidate Landon Ross Spurlock and Democratic challenger Terry Lynn Wright will be vying for the jailer’s office.
Spurlock, 27, was inspired to run based on his experience working in law enforcement.
“I worked … for several years as a deputy, and law enforcement is really where I belong,” he said. “I feel like this is an opportunity that I can give back to the community and continue my law enforcement career.”
One of Spurlock’s main focuses if elected is to make sure the jail remains safe for all parties while also trying to cut back on recidivism.
Wright, 62, has worked at the jail in some capacity since the early-to-mid 1990s, before he began to work at the sheriff’s department around 1997. He returned to the jail in 1998 until the early 2010s, serving as chief deputy for 11 years.
Wright has 10 years of experience in law enforcement, over 15 years of experience in corrections and is the brother of current county jailer Gerry “RIP” Wright.
According to Spurlock and Wright, the county is working to build a regional jail facility with Butler and Edmonson counties. Both candidates are looking to preserve the county jail in Hartford, which Spurlock said is “one of the last life safety jails” — meaning they are run by the fiscal court and cannot hold any state inmates.
“I strive to keep the jail open as long as it’s safe for the inmates and the deputies working,” Spurlock said.
“I thought I would run … to help try to keep the jail open,” Wright said. “Our county definitely needs a jail.”
Centertown mayor
The race for the mayor of Centertown will also see a sibling looking to take over, as Benny Kessinger will face Mike Aldridge to be the city’s top elected official. The office is currently occupied by Kessinger’s brother, Terry Kessinger.
Kessinger, 63, who has served on city council and currently serves on the board for the Ohio County Regional Wastewater District and the city’s code enforcement board, hopes to have Centertown “grow and prosper” under his potential tenure with updates in infrastructure.
“I’ve got some ideas,” he said. “There’s some money out there … for new sidewalks here in Centertown that I’m going to try and go after.”
He also looks to make updates to playground equipment through grants, while hoping to help with fixing an existing water issue.
“I (feel) like I could continue to do good things for the city,” Kessinger said.
Aldridge, 48, currently serves as a city commissioner and decided to throw his name into the ring due to his affinity towards “small town living” and looking for the city to move forward in a positive direction.
“I really think it takes everybody to participate to continue that; and if not, it all just falls apart around us,” he said. “Really, that’s the simplest way to put it.”
Like Kessinger, Aldridge looks to combat the ongoing water issues that the city has been facing and get the existing debt from the previous water line project lowered “so our citizens aren’t paying such a high water bill.”
He, too, is looking to focus on playground equipment that is both updated and handicap accessible, while also working closely with law enforcement on other issues that tend to affect small cities.
Beaver Dam mayor
Incumbent Paul Sandefur is seeking his fourth term as Beaver Dam mayor. He’s facing opposition from challenger Gary Jaggers.
Sandefur, 60, is looking to serve the city and finish projects that are still in the works.
“I just wanted to be able to see them through,” he said. “A lot of (the projects) have a lot of potential to do some big things for the city and make some great strides …. I thought the continuity would be a big deal and make a big difference.”
He also is looking to bring more pride to the community by continuing to build the city’s “business stature” and get prepared for new entities to come in, while also making Beaver Dam a place “where people will like to live.”
“We’ve gotten the name out in the state now,” he said, “now it’s our turn to turn our goals and visions inward to our community right here and cleaning up our own house a little bit.”
Jaggers, 61, did not have any intention to run or be a part of politics, but he said a group of people asked him to run, saying they felt the city was “heading in the wrong direction” regarding alcohol and other factors, including a recent bar that opened.
“I’m not saying (it’s a problem) if a person wants to drink with a meal or anything like that — that’s not the point,” he said. “The point is (that) it usually brings in drugs ….”
Jaggers said he has not campaigned, but that he would “still do the best job that I possibly can” if he wins.
“I want to bring more things in. I really do,” he said. “I know we need motels, but there has to be other stuff to go along with it.
“But if you’re trying to lure things in with entertainment and all that — that works in a lot of (these) bigger places, but it (doesn’t) always work. Our focus should be on workers.”
