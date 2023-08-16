Last year, state lawmakers increased the amount county jails are paid to house state inmates to $35.34 daily for each inmate.
The state rate is half what the federal government pays — $70 daily per inmate — the Daviess County Detention Center to house federal inmates.
Jailer Art Maglinger said the state could do more to reduce the amount Fiscal Court contributes to the jail’s annual budget.
Before lawmakers raised the rate last year, the state paid jails $31.35 daily to house state inmates, Maglinger said.
Even with the increase, the state pays much less to counties than the estimated cost of incarcerating inmates at state prisons.
For example, at Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in La Grange, the estimated cost of incarceration is $64.75 daily, according to the Department of Corrections. At the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville, the daily cost is $76.22.
“All of those expenses are the same, if not more, on the front end” at jails, Maglinger said.
The state reimburses jails that provide inmate programming, which provides about $200,000 to the Daviess jail’s budget, Maglinger said.
Although the jail receives funds for housing state inmates and federal inmates, the county still has to provide about $3.8 million to the jail’s budget annually to cover expenses, he said.
Currently, the Daviess jail houses 255 state inmates and 64 federal inmates.
There are 369 “county” inmates — those incarcerated while waiting for their cases to go through the court system. The county is responsible for paying to house county inmates.
The jail does collect fees from some county inmates.
For example, the jail can take half of the money deposited in an inmate’s commissary fund to recoup daily jail expenses.
“We collect $400,000 (annually) in inmate fees,” Maglinger said. “That’s just a fraction” of what inmates owe for incarceration. “There’s a lot owed to the county that is not collected.”
County jails are allowed to charge up to $53.23 daily for housing county inmates. What the state pays jails to hold state inmates “at the very least can be $53.23,” he said.
Maglinger said the state could consider reimbursing county jails for inmates who are found guilty and then given credit for time already served in jail.
“To me, the most fair system is credit for time served,” since the county has already incurred the expenses while the inmate was in jail awaiting trial, he said.
In January, the Kentucky Jailers Association sued the Department of Corrections, claiming DOC was not abiding by regulations to classify newly-convicted state inmates. An inmate has to be classified by DOC before being transferred to a prison or jail as a state inmate. Until they are classified, they remain county inmates.
Maglinger said the delay in classifications affects inmates, who can’t get into programs that would give them good-time credit until they are classified by DOC.
“We have guys that are (awaiting classification) and they complain about not being classified,” he said.
Maglinger said he has spoken to officials about ways to move cases through the court system more quickly as a way of reducing the number of people awaiting trial in jail.
“I’m not saying people should be released,” he said, “but there has to be a quicker system.”
