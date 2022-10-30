Owensboro celebrated the life of John Lanham on Saturday with John Lanham Jam Day at the Pioneer Village in Yellow Creek Park.
Barry and Randy Lanham, grandsons of John Lanham, organized a jam day in 2021 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
“Last year was kind of a last-minute thing,” Randy Lanham said. “We said ‘They have jam sessions at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, so let’s invite people to have a big jam session,’ so we did, and we had a couple hundred people show up.”
The Lanhams had a lot friends, musicians and nonmusicians in attendance.
“I think one of the differences this year is being at Yellow Creek Park, being outdoors, being around these old cabins, the vibe here is ‘old-timey,’ and that’s the way grandad was,” Randy Lanham said. “He liked ‘old-timey’ music. He used to tell stories about plowing a field with a mule pulling him.”
Randy Lanham wanted to host a festival at Yellow Creek Park for awhile, and with his grandfather’s birthday approaching, he thought this was a perfect time to host the second jam day.
“He would have been 98 years old, and I thought about this place, so I reached out to the Daviess County Parks Department, and they allowed us to use this place,” he said.
Along with the jam sessions, the jam day had old-time crafts, including soap making and instrument-crafting.
“It’s a little bit different at the Pioneer Village, and it’s exactly what I wanted, to see families, all ages, from babies to the elderly, enjoying the music, the dance, fellowship, the games, the painting,” Randy Lanham said. “We wanted a family feel to honor grandad, and this is exactly what he’d want.”
The Lanhams used to tell their grandfather that music was the best medicine and “better than any pill you could get from a doctor.”
The Lanhams partnered with Crossroads, Inc., an organization that provides shelter to women and children, along with a food pantry that serves over 2,000 residents a month.
“I work with Volunteer Owensboro, and Volunteer Owensboro in the past three months has partnered with Crossroads to help them with fundraising efforts and promotion to get their name out there,” Randy Lanham said. “It had been on my radar because I had been doing a lot of promotion with them.”
Randy Lanham said when he thought about the jam day, he thought of Crossroads and helping spread the word about what the organization does.
“We’re probably going to do this event every year, and as long as Crossroads is in need, we will partner with them,” he said. “If for some reason, next year, they don’t, we’ll probably partner with a different organization.”
Caleb Farkas, the public relations director and vice-president for Crossroads, said the proceeds from the event will be put to good use.
“It will go to our food pantry and our homeless shelter, but our biggest need is with the homeless shelter,” he said. “That would help provide bedding and clothes for the women. It will help to keep the lights on and to pay our bills. It’s going to go to a number of different causes.”
Farkas said the turnout for the event had been “incredible” and it shows the impact the Lanham family has had on the area.
“It’s been a fantastic turnout,” he said. “We have a ton of support from the community.”
