Janie Marksberry made history Tuesday, becoming the first woman in Daviess County history elected to Fiscal Court.
Marksberry won the GOP primary, beating Matt Fitzgerald, Mary Irby and Jimmie Sapp to become east county commissioner. With no Democrat in the race, Marksberry will become commissioner when the new court takes office early next year.
