Home sales in Owensboro were at a five-year low in January and February, the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association records show.
But the price of homes that sold are still rising.
And days on the market are only up slightly.
Matthew Schell, the association’s president-elect, said six months ago, when interest rates were climbing, Realtors were afraid they would see a crash in the market.
“But that hasn’t happened,” he said.
Devin Taylor, association president, couldn’t be reached for comment.
In January, 97 homes were sold here.
That compares with 147 a year ago and 126 in 2021.
In February, that number rose to 110.
It was down from 147 last year and 114 in 2021.
Sales for the first two months of 2023 were the fewest homes sold here in those months since 2018, when 92 houses were sold in January and 88 in February.
The last time more houses were sold here than in the same month a year earlier was August.
The latest figures show the median price of a home sold in January was $180,000.
That was up from $175,000 a year ago and $156,250 in 2021.
In February, the median price was $179,450.
It was up from $174,000 last year and $165,000 in 2021.
Total sales in January reached $19.7 million.
That was down from $26.7 million last year and $21.8 million in 2021.
For February, sales totaled $21.8 million.
That was down from $27.7 million a year ago and up from $21.5 million in 2021.
The average home was on the market for 80 days in January and 62 in February.
Last year, it was 67 days in January and 61 in February.
There are currently 264 homes on the market here.
That’s the most for the end of February since 2020, when it was 282.
During the Great Recession of 2008-09, several Realtors dropped out of the market and some took second jobs to make ends meet.
“It hasn’t reached that point,” said Schell about the current market. “We have about 250 members. That may drop slightly. Experienced agents are doing OK. But it’s very, very tough on new agents.”
Interest rates are fluctuating slightly up and down, he said, “but there haven’t been any huge movements.”
Rates are between 6% and 7%, Schell said.
The National Association of Realtors says, “Existing-home sales fell for the 12th straight month in January.”
February numbers aren’t in yet.
The report said, “NAR anticipates the economy will continue to add jobs throughout 2023 and 2024, with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate steadily dropping to an average of 6.1% in 2023 and 5.4% in 2024.”
Lawrence Yun, the NAR chief economist, said he expects annual existing-home sales to drop 11.1% in 2023 before jumping 17.7% in 2024.
“Home sales activity looks to be bottoming out in the first quarter of this year, before incremental improvements will occur,” he said in a news release. “But an annual gain in home sales will not occur until 2024. Meanwhile, home prices will be steady in most parts of the country with a minor change in the national median home price.”
