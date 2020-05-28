Jared Revlett, the current public information officer for Owensboro Public Schools, has filed to run for Owensboro City Commission.
Revlett, an Owensboro native, said he developed an interest in politics and especially in local government while in college.
Since graduating from Daviess County High School in 2008 and Hanover College in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in communication, Revlett has lived and worked in various cities in Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia.
These cities have ranged in size from small to large, which he thinks has given him a lot of perspective on how local governments operate.
“I think that experience of getting out and seeing other communities and seeing how things operate for other communities, I think that will help bring a lot of experience to the table,” he said.
He has always had an interest in running for office, he said, but at first was unsure in what capacity he wanted to serve. Local governments have the greatest impact on the communities they serve, he said, which is what motivated him to focus his priorities closer to home.
“When things happen on a national and sometimes on the state level, it doesn’t necessarily impact people on a local level as often,” he said. “But when you’re dealing with local government, the decisions that are made directly affect the people that live in that community. So I just felt like that’s where I can make the biggest impact and right now I feel like it’s a good opportunity.”
Revlett is currently a member of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Chamber Young Professionals and sits on the Community Development Committee. He has also served on the Mayor’s Cable Advisory Board. This is his first time running for public office.
Right now is a good time to run for a city commission seat, Revlett said, because a lot of things have happened in the city over the last 10 to 15 years.
“A lot of people want to see a new face bring new life to leadership in Owensboro,” he said.
In a release, Revlett stated his top priorities should he be elected are to support locally owned and operated small businesses; develop a plan to retain talent from local secondary and postsecondary institutions; provide more support to local law enforcement to fight drug and crime increases in the community; and promote economic growth.
“I believe all four of my top priorities tie in together,” he said in the release.
Revlett joins a crowded field, where one or possibly two current city commissioners will leave city government after the election. Incumbent commissioners Larry Conder and Pam Smith-Wright are running for mayor against incumbent Tom Watson, who previously announced he would seek another term and filed papers to run last week.
Other candidates seeking a commission seat are Deanna J. Endicott-Smith, Deborah Fillman, Bob Glenn, Walter Lee, Larry Maglinger, Joseph Martin, Jeff Sanford, Dale Taylor, Mike Walker, Gordy Wilcher and Jay Velotta.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
