Music is returning to the Owensboro Sportscenter on Dec. 5 with a 7:30 p.m. performance by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit.
S.G. Goodman, a singer-songwriter from Hickman, is the opening act. National Public Radio named her one of its “2021 Artists To Watch,” saying, “Goodman blends the sounds of traditional country and folk with moody electric grit and progressive ideas.”
Isbell first hit the national music scene as a member of the roots rock band Drive By Truckers, from 2001 to 2007.
At the 2014 Americana Music Awards, his album, “Southeastern,” was named album of the year, Isbell was named artist of the year and his song, “Cover Me Up,” was named song of the year.
His “Something More Than Free” album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s rock, folk and country record charts, the first time he reached that level of success.
In 2018, Isbell and the band, largely composed of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, musicians, won the Grammy award for best Americana album.
Last year, their “Reunions” album reached No. 9 on the Billboard album charts.
Tickets range from $39.50 to $109.50.
They are available online at www/Owensboro Tickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center box office and by phone at 270-297-9932.
The announcement says that Isbell “has requested the following health and safety protocols to attend the show. With the number of COVID-19 cases rising due to the Delta variant, all attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”
They have to show proof of vaccination to attend.
