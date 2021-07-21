Jeff Wethington has been named the College View Middle School interim principal for the 2021-22 school year.
Wethington, who currently serves as the school’s assistant principal, is stepping into the position after former Principal Jennifer Crume was named the Daviess County Public Schools’ director of secondary schools.
“I am very fortunate to be trusted with the interim principal position at College View,” Wethington said.
He looks forward to working more closely with teachers as they continue to identify student needs and “perfect our efforts.”
“The work here at College View will be based on continuous improvement in all areas of the educational process, and welcoming family and community input to assist with that improvement,” he said.
This is Wethington’s 25th year in education. He began as a math teacher at Apollo High School in 1997 and became the CVMS assistant principal in 2012. He has a bachelor of arts degree in secondary math education from the University of Kentucky, a master of arts degree in educational administration from Western Kentucky University, as well as a Rank I in the area of director of pupil personnel from WKU.
Some of his responsibilities as the interim principal at College View will include engaging students, families and staff, while also being the school’s instructional leader. He also will promote the educational development of each student and the professional development of teachers and staff at the school.
Crume said Wethington being tapped to lead the school in an interim capacity was “an outstanding choice,” and that it’s great news for College View students, staff and families.
“Mr. Wethington makes decisions based on what is best for students,” she said. “He has expertise and possesses the skillset to form a smooth transition of leadership.”
Wethington said Crume set a positive example for school leadership, and that her new position as director of secondary schools will be a “huge support for all secondary school leaders.”
“She has left CVMS with an outstanding staff and school environment,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
