BOWLING GREEN — The members of the Judicial Conduct Commission took an active role Tuesday in Daviess Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon’s conduct hearing.
On the hearing’s second day, members took their time questioning Gordon and witnesses on charges of alleged abuse of power.
The commission is like a jury, but one made up of judges, attorneys and professionals.
Commissioners are also allowed to question witnesses, and the panel peppered Gordon and other witnesses about Gordon’s conduct when it came to her courtroom management and her interactions with officials involved in her adult son’s court cases.
The JCC alleges Gordon abused her position by becoming involved in her adult son, Dalton Gordon’s, criminal cases.
Much of the case has centered on text messages Gordon exchanged with County Attorney Claud Porter, Clay Wilkey, Dalton Gordon’s defense attorney, and an exchange Gordon allegedly had with Daviess District Judge Daniel “Nick” Burlew II, who presided over one of her son’s cases.
The hearing before Burlew’s court was an item of scrutiny in the morning. A video recording shows Burlew telling Dalton Gordon he spoke to Julie Gordon for 45 minutes about his case before the hearing.
Gordon denies the conversation took place, but said Burlew would stop her on her way into the courthouse to ask about Dalton’s case.
Gordon said once Burlew demanded her phone while she was talking to Dalton, so he could talk to him as well.
“You helped initiate ex parte communications with another judge,” commission member District Judge Karen Thomas said.
Ex parte communications is when action is taken in a legal proceeding without all parties present.
The JCC alleges Gordon prepared a plan to get her son released without advising her son or the public defender who was representing him at the time.
“I don’t think that’s ethical,” Thomas said of Gordon talking with a judge about her son’s case. “I would not take that risk.”
Heather Blackburn, the public defender who was appointed to represent Dalton Gordon before Burlew, said she asked that a special judge and a special prosecutor be appointed to the case.
Blackburn said she was told that a plan had already been made to get him into substance abuse treatment and out of jail.
“(There was) just the appearance that things were going on behind the scenes,” Blackburn said. “Ex parte communications that Dalton is not involved in raises a lot of concern in me.”
Blackburn was replaced when Wilkey was hired to represent Gordon.
When asked who was in control of Dalton Gordon’s cases, Blackburn said, “In my opinion, Judge Gordon was always in control, ultimately.”
The JCC introduced hundreds of text messages between Julie Gordon Daviess County attorney Claud Porter, where she would seemingly pepper him with issues with her son’s cases.
Porter also handles cases in Gordon’s courtroom.
Porter testified he was not concerned about the level of communication from Gordon about her son’s cases, and said he regularly has discussions with parents about cases.
Gordon’s requests weren’t substantially different from other parents, Porter said.
“There were occasions when she wanted to get him into treatment,” Porter said. “I get calls every week from a parent about when they can get a child out” of jail, he said.
Porter said he thought of Gordon, in those occasions, more as a mother than as a judge, and didn’t take any special action in her son’s cases.
At one point in the text, Porter tells her the plan to contact a judge in one of her son’s cases is a bad idea, and tells Gordon to “be the judge.”
Commission members praised Porter’s long service, and suggested that Porter had been trying to guide Gordon — who was still new to the bench — on how to conduct herself professionally.
“I see somebody who has a lot of experience under his belt dealing with a baby judge,” commission member Judge Glenn Acree, a member of the Court of Appeals, said.
Acree said the issue was how it looked to the public for a sitting judge to have so much contact with attorneys and judges involved in her son’s cases.
“This isn’t about your reaction to Judge Gordon, or her expectations,” Acree said. “We are only looking at her behavior.”
With the “be the judge” comment, “in that moment, you were trying to keep her in line,” Acree said. “I think you did your damnedest to walk a very narrow tightrope.”
“This is not about your reaction,” Thomas told Porter. “It’s about the perception Judge Gordon got special treatment.”
Wilkey was Dalton Gordon’s attorney while he was a guardian ad litem practicing in Gordon’s court. A guardian ad litem is a court-appointed attorney who handled a family case for a fee.
Wilkey said he received an ethics opinion that said he could be a guardian ad litem while representing Dalton Gordon.
Wilkey said at least some other attorneys thought the arrangement “looks shady,” he said.
Wilkey told commissioner he lied to the JCC investigator, in that he told the investigator he had not seen the JCC complaint, when he had been shown the complaint by Gordon.
Wilkey said he told the investigator he hadn’t seen the report because Gordon asked him to keep it to himself. Wilkey apologized to the commission and said he regretted the omission.
Later in the afternoon, Heather Cann, a regional supervisor for the Cabinet of Health and Family Services, testified Gordon had tried to impose a fine on a case worker for missing a report deadline, and that the Cabinet appealed.
Gordon dropped the fine.
Cann said Gordon would not follow the Cabinet’s recommendations on how to place children in foster care.
Cann caused an uproar among commissioners, when she said guardian ad litems were taking children in Cabinet care home with them, or out places without having undergone proper procedures.
Cann said Gordon had done the same thing when she was a guardian ad litem. A guardian ad litem called to testify said she had heard rumors of such things, but had never witnessed it in Gordon’s court.
The hearing continues Wednesday in Warren County.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.