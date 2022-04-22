The Judicial Conduct Commission has removed Daviess Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon from the bench.
The commission issued its ruling Friday afternoon. The JCC found Gordon had violated numerous judicial canons, by using her position to help her adult son in his criminal cases.
This story will be updated.
