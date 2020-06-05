Owensboro’s J.C. Penney store will close its doors this summer — three years shy of its 100th anniversary.
The store opened at 114-116 E. Second St. on Aug. 18, 1923.
The company announced Thursday that it will begin closing 154 stores — including those in Owensboro, Campbellsville, Danville, Hopkinsville, Maysville and Middlesboro — next Thursday.
The Evansville store will remain open for now.
But the company said last month that it plans to eventually close 240 of its 846 stores.
The local store moved from downtown to Towne Square Mall on March 1, 1978.
It’s the last remaining anchor store in the mall.
Sears and Macy’s have closed, and Burke’s Outlet moved to Gateway Commons.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, which operates the mall, said he has not received official notice that the store is closing.
But, he said, “We’re sorry to see any stores like that fail. But when people order online, it has a significant impact on stores in a community.”
Ray said, “We are continuing to move forward with reinventing the mall. We’re looking at how other communities have reinvented their malls. We want to make something great out there that will bring people to town. Traffic is picking up every day out there. We encourage people to get out and shop.”
The company said the first round of store closures should take 10 to 16 weeks to complete.
In 1902, James Cash Penney created the first “Golden Rule” stores, which soon grew into the company that bears his name.
By 1973, the chain had 2,053 stores.
That was its peak.
When the closings announced so far are completed, it will have roughly 600.
In 1994, Women’s Wear Daily named J.C. Penney as the “Number One Best Store for Women’s Apparel.”
But problems began to arise in the 21st century.
In 2012, popular store brands were reduced or eliminated and sales dropped 24%.
Rising debt and lowering sales sent the chain into a death spiral.
It hopes the store closings will keep it alive, although with a much smaller footprint.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
