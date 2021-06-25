In 2017, Vicki and Tab Quisenberry bought the 60-year-old JDQ Building at 2625 Frederica St. — once home to Johnson, Depp & Quisenberry Consulting Engineers — with plans to turn it into a midtown office complex.
Four years later, the 12,600-square-foot building is filled with offices.
And the Quisenberrys are about to start a 2,000-square-foot addition on the back that will add an elevator shaft, enclosed stairway, a couple of restrooms, a lobby and a 340-square-foot office.
Another enclosed stairway is planned for the front of the building, Vicki Quisenberry said.
Tenants now include the Worth Insurance Group, Encompass Home Health, Axiom Architecture, SKY Engineering, Business Communications Solutions, the Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools and a couple of temporary tenants.
“We’re very pleased that people want nice offices with plenty of parking in the middle of Owensboro,” Quisenberry said.
There’s an 8,700-square-foot building at the back of the 2-acre property, where Dr. Kay Corpus and the Yoga Loft are located.
Quisenberry said, “There’s 5,200 square feet in that building that we will develop according to what a tenant needs. We’ve had several people look at it.”
Construction on the latest expansion project at the rear of the building is scheduled to start next week.
Quisenberry said she’s trying to repurpose the contents of the building, from when it was Johnson, Depp & Quisenberry.
The company was one of Kentucky’s top engineering firms from 1936 to 2016.
Through the years, it designed sections of Interstate 75, Interstate 65, Interstate 64, Interstate 71 and most Kentucky parkways.
It also designed bypasses at Owensboro, Bowling Green, Hopkinsville, Hardinsburg and Cloverport as well as the Scherm Road detention basin, the Owensboro Riverport and the Martin Luther King Loop in Owensboro.
Quisenberry has placed things like plans for what was called the Owensboro to Bowling Green Turnpike — now I-165 — and various pieces of surveying equipment at strategic places in the building.
“I want to preserve the history,” she said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
