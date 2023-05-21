Thousands of Jeep drivers from throughout the world gathered in Owensboro on Friday and Saturday for the city’s first “Jeeps and Jamz” event at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Nick Clouse, vice president of the Owensboro Off-road Jeepers, said the organization was “overly excited” about the turnout.
“We had more than 1,000 people here Friday, and today, so far, we have had close to 1,500 people,” he said. “We are extremely excited about the numbers.”
Because this was the first year for the event, Clouse said he wasn’t really sure what to expect.
“I was sitting at the convention center watching them all roll in,” he said. “They haven’t stopped showing up since we opened the gates.”
Saturday’s event began at 10 a.m., but Clouse said Jeep drivers were showing up as early as 8 a.m. to set up and wait for the festivities to begin.
“We have been overwhelmed with the turnout,” he said. “I’m surprised with the love that the Jeep community has shown us this weekend.”
Part of Saturday’s event was a Jeep convoy, in which the Owensboro Off-road Jeepers hoped to set a state record. The convoy route was approximately 20 to 25 miles, Clouse said.
Clouse said the organization is already looking into dates for next year’s “Jeeps and Jamz,” which the organizers are hoping to host in June.
“We will release dates in a week or two so people are able to begin preparing for next year,” he said.
As for those Jeep drivers in attendance, Clouse said he loves the Jeep community.
“I hope the city will see what the Jeep community is about,” he said. “I love the people and the family of the Jeep community. We’re always looking out for each other and do what we can to help everyone.”
The event saw drivers across the continental United States, and even those from Canada, Alaska, Hawaii and even Ireland.
“This event is not just for us in the 48 (continental) states,” Clouse said. “We’ve even gone across the sea.”
Jocelyne Goretzki and Jason Bennett were two Jeep enthusiasts that traveled from out of the country for the event.
“We’re from Kenora, Ontario, in Canada,” Goretzki said. “My brother and sister-in-law live here, and they sent us this event on Facebook months ago, so we took the time off and came down.”
Goretzki said they took a detour down to New Orleans before coming to Owensboro, a trip that took over 20 hours to drive.
Trussville, Alabama, resident Jeff Berry made the five-and-a-half hour drive to Owensboro for the event.
“We have friends that live in Illinois,” he said, “so we met them here just to hang out.”
Berry said he has owned three Jeeps but only recently began attending events centered around the vehicle.
“Hanging out with everyone and seeing all the cool Jeeps has been my favorite part,” he said.
