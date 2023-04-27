Jeep owners from 15 states are expected to be in town May 18-20 in what the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau says is “expected to be the largest gathering of Jeeps in the Midwest.”
The Jeeps and Jamz Expo at the Owensboro Convention Center is expecting Jeeps from Texas, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Virginia, California, Maine, Connecticut, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Nevada, Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Owensboro Off-Road Jeepers, the event organizer, says, “We aim to bring the Jeep community together and offer some fun times while together.”
They say activities will include music, vendors and good food.
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said the event has qualified for the 16th annual Barricade Go Topless Day, “a worldwide tradition for the Jeep community to celebrate the start of spring by taking off their Jeep tops.”
Barricade Offroad, a parts company, says it will match $500 raised by the event for a local charity.
Jeeps and Jamz starts at 6 p.m. May 18, with a Glow Party in the parking lot at 4810 Frederica St.
Glow sticks will be available to light the Jeeps during an evening of food trucks and music
May 19 will see Jeep accessories dealers from across the country in the convention center.
There’s an obstacle course run at Windy Hollow Speedway.
And Jeep owners will be part of Friday After 5 on the riverfront that night when a drone show is scheduled.
At 4 p.m. May 20, Jeep owners will attempt to set a record for the longest Jeep convoy ever in Kentucky.
Calitri said at least 300 Jeeps are expected.
They will start at the Sportscenter and wind their way through the city and around what used to be the U.S. 60 bypass, he said.
The vendor show continues at the convention center, and Windy Hollow Speedway will have a second day of Jeeps running an obstacle course.
There is no admission charge for the events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.