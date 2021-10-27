Jefferson Starship, the classic rock band from San Francisco, has canceled its scheduled show Thursday at the RiverPark Center.
The RiverPark Center issued a statement Tuesday announcing the show has been rescheduled "due to circumstances beyond our control."
The show has been rescheduled for June 9, 2022.
The band's current lineup includes founding member David Freiberg, Donny Baldwin, Jude Gold, Cathy Richardson and Chris Smith.
For more information, contact the RiverPark Center at 270-687-2770.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.